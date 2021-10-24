Field Hockey

Mifflinburg’s Sara Harter tries to get upfield with the ball past Lewisburg’s Natalie Hall on Thursday.

 

Lewisburg's field hockey team claimed the top seed for the District 4 Class A tournament, which begins Thursday at two sites.

Selinsgrove and Greenwood, both defending district champions, earned No. 2 seeds in their respective playoff fields.

The Green Dragons (10-4-1) finished just ahead of Muncy (15-2) in the district power rankings. They play No. 8 Midd-West (7-10-1) in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal at Selinsgrove High School in the last of five possible games Thursday.

The playoffs kick off at 4 p.m. Thursday with No. 4 Central Columbia (10-5-3) clashing with fifth-seeded Line Mountain (7-9-1) at Selinsgrove.

At Central Columbia High, defending district champion Bloomsburg (11-5-2), the No. 3 seed, plays No. 6 Benton (10-8) at 5 p.m. That game will be followed by second-seeded Muncy playing No. 7 Mifflinburg (8-9-1).

Selinsgrove (13-5) will try to win its 17th consecutive district championship when it hosts archrival Shikellamy (8-8-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Districts 2/4 Class 2A subregional.

The second-seeded Seals finished well behind No. 1 Crestwood (15-2) in the subregional rankings. The Braves slotted No. 7 in the eight-team field.

Selinsgrove could potentially host a district semifinal Thursday. The district finalists advance to the state playoffs.

Greenwood, the two-time defending District 3 Class A champion, earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. The Wildcats (16-1) will play either No. 7 seed Littlestown (14-5) or 10th-seeded Schuylkill Valley (9-7-1) in a Saturday quarterfinal, 11 a.m. at West Perry H.S. in Elliottsburg.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

(Seeds in parentheses)

District 3 Class A

First round

Wednesday

(9) Newport at (8) Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.

(13) Northern Lebanon at (4) Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

(12) Susquenita at (5) Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

(10) Schuylkill Valley at (7) Littlestown, 6 p.m.

(14) Bishop McDevitt at (3) Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

(11) Biglerville vs. (6) Annville-Cleona at Palmyra H.S., 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Newport-Susquehanna Township winner at (1) Oley Valley, TBA

Northern Lebanon-Boiling Springs winner vs. Susquenita-Bermudian Springs winner, TBA

Schuylkill Valley-Littlestown winner vs. (2) Greenwood at West Perry H.S., 11 a.m.

Bishop McDevitt-Lancaster Mennonite winner vs. Biglerville-Annville-Cleona winner, TBA

Semifinals

Nov. 3

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Nov. 6

Semifinal winners, TBA

District 4 Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday

At Selinsgrove H.S.

(5) Line Mountain vs. (4) Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

(8) Midd-West vs. (1) Lewisburg, 8 p.m.

At Central Columbia H.S.

(6) Benton vs. (3) Bloomsburg, 5 p.m.

(7) Mifflinburg vs. (2) Muncy, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

TBD

Districts 2/4 Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

(7) Shikellamy at (2) Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

(6) Abington Heights at (3) Wallenpaupack, 5:45 p.m.

(8) Dallas at (1) Crestwood, 6 p.m.

(5) Wyoming Valley West at (4) Pittston, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday

Quarterfinal winners, TBD

Final

Nov. 2

At Wyoming Seminary H.S.

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

