Lewisburg's field hockey team claimed the top seed for the District 4 Class A tournament, which begins Thursday at two sites.
Selinsgrove and Greenwood, both defending district champions, earned No. 2 seeds in their respective playoff fields.
The Green Dragons (10-4-1) finished just ahead of Muncy (15-2) in the district power rankings. They play No. 8 Midd-West (7-10-1) in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal at Selinsgrove High School in the last of five possible games Thursday.
The playoffs kick off at 4 p.m. Thursday with No. 4 Central Columbia (10-5-3) clashing with fifth-seeded Line Mountain (7-9-1) at Selinsgrove.
At Central Columbia High, defending district champion Bloomsburg (11-5-2), the No. 3 seed, plays No. 6 Benton (10-8) at 5 p.m. That game will be followed by second-seeded Muncy playing No. 7 Mifflinburg (8-9-1).
Selinsgrove (13-5) will try to win its 17th consecutive district championship when it hosts archrival Shikellamy (8-8-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Districts 2/4 Class 2A subregional.
The second-seeded Seals finished well behind No. 1 Crestwood (15-2) in the subregional rankings. The Braves slotted No. 7 in the eight-team field.
Selinsgrove could potentially host a district semifinal Thursday. The district finalists advance to the state playoffs.
Greenwood, the two-time defending District 3 Class A champion, earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. The Wildcats (16-1) will play either No. 7 seed Littlestown (14-5) or 10th-seeded Schuylkill Valley (9-7-1) in a Saturday quarterfinal, 11 a.m. at West Perry H.S. in Elliottsburg.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
(Seeds in parentheses)
District 3 Class A
First round
Wednesday
(9) Newport at (8) Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.
(13) Northern Lebanon at (4) Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
(12) Susquenita at (5) Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
(10) Schuylkill Valley at (7) Littlestown, 6 p.m.
(14) Bishop McDevitt at (3) Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.
(11) Biglerville vs. (6) Annville-Cleona at Palmyra H.S., 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Newport-Susquehanna Township winner at (1) Oley Valley, TBA
Northern Lebanon-Boiling Springs winner vs. Susquenita-Bermudian Springs winner, TBA
Schuylkill Valley-Littlestown winner vs. (2) Greenwood at West Perry H.S., 11 a.m.
Bishop McDevitt-Lancaster Mennonite winner vs. Biglerville-Annville-Cleona winner, TBA
Semifinals
Nov. 3
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Championship
Nov. 6
Semifinal winners, TBA
District 4 Class A
Quarterfinals
Thursday
At Selinsgrove H.S.
(5) Line Mountain vs. (4) Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
(8) Midd-West vs. (1) Lewisburg, 8 p.m.
At Central Columbia H.S.
(6) Benton vs. (3) Bloomsburg, 5 p.m.
(7) Mifflinburg vs. (2) Muncy, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
TBD
Districts 2/4 Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
(7) Shikellamy at (2) Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
(6) Abington Heights at (3) Wallenpaupack, 5:45 p.m.
(8) Dallas at (1) Crestwood, 6 p.m.
(5) Wyoming Valley West at (4) Pittston, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday
Quarterfinal winners, TBD
Final
Nov. 2
At Wyoming Seminary H.S.
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.