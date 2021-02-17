The Daily Item
COAL TOWNSHIP — Regan Llanso converted a three-point play with 14 seconds left in overtime to give Lewisburg a one-point lead over Shamokin in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball Tuesday.
The Indians seemed to hit a game-tying free throw with four seconds left, but it was waived off due to a lane violation. After the Green Dragons hit one free throw at the other end, Shamokin’s desperation heave was off the mark as Lewisburg grabbed a 36-34 win.
Lewisburg 36, Shamokin 34, OT
Lewisburg 36
Maddie Still 1 4-6 6, Roz Noone 3 0-0 7, Sophie Kilbride 1 1-2 3, Regan Llanso 3 2-3 8, Lauren Gross 1 1-2 3, Hope Drumm 3 0-0 9. Totals 12 8-13 36.
3-point goals: Drumm 3, Noone.
Did not score: None.
Shamokin 34
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2, Emma Kramer 0 1-2 1, Madison Lippay 7 0-2 14, Grace Nazih 3 0-0 6, Morgan Nolter 1 0-0 3, Ari Nolter 3 1-2 8. Totals 15 2-6 34.
3-point goals: M. Nolter, A. Nolter.
Did not score: Desiree Michaels.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 6 5 5 15 5 — 36
Shamokin 14 1 12 4 3 — 34
n Mount Carmel 54,
Warrior Run 34
MOUNT CARMEL — The Red Tornadoes outscored the Defenders 15-6 in the second quarter to take control of the HAC-II contest, and finished off the win with a 15-4 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Dani Rae Renno scored a game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter for Mount Carmel.
Mount Carmel 54, Warrior Run 34
Warrior Run 34
Sydney Hoffman 2 1-2 5, Alexis Hudson 7 0-0 14, Gracy Beachel 3 0-0 8, Katie Watkins 1 0-0 3, Jordan Hartman 1 0-0 2, Abby Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 1-2 34.
3-point goals: Beachel 2, Watkins.
Did not score: Alayna Wilkins, Holly Hollenbach.
Mount Carmel 54
Lauren Ayres 1 0-0 2, Mia Chapman 3 2-3 8, Caroline Fletcher 3 3-3 9, Lauren Shedleski 1 0-0 3, Dani Rae Renno 6 4-6 16, Jenna Pizzoli 3 0-0 7, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Reisinger 3 1-2 7. Totals 21 10-12 52.
3-point goals: Shedleski, Pizzoli.
Did not score: Katie Witkoski, Maggie McCracken.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 9 6 15 4 — 34
Mount Carmel 10 15 14 15 — 54
n Williams Valley 62,
Lourdes Regional 43
COAL TOWNSHIP — Elyssa Yeagley hit nine 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 36 points to lead the Vikings past the Red Raiders.
Katie Sandri scored 17 points and had seven steals to lead Lourdes Regional (9-7).
Williams Valley 62, Lourdes Regional 43
Williams Valley (9-5) 62
Tori Rabuck 4 1-2 9, Alexandra Bogle 3 0-0 7, Elyssa Yeagley 12 3-9 36, Jennifer Sincyr 1 0-0 2, Hannah Savage 4 0-2 8. Totals 24 4-13 62.
3-point goals: Yeagley 9, Bogle.
Did not score: Lydia Riegel, Piper Barry, Abby Cole, Makiya Drum.
Lourdes Regional (9-7) 43
Masie Reed 1 0-0 2, Katie Sandri 7 0-3 17, Peyton Kehler 3 0-0 7, Emma Shimko 3 4-4 10, Meryl Czeponis 1 0-0 3, Leah Kosmer 2 0-0 4.
3-point goals: Sandri 3, Kehler, Czeponis.
Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Paityn Moyer, Chloe Rishel, Gabriella Coleman.
Score by quarters
Williams Valley 22 5 19 16 — 62
Lourdes Regional 6 9 15 13 — 43
n Halifax 44, East Juniata 17
COCOLAMUS — Samantha Manion scored 19 points, and the Wildcats held Tigers leading scorer Alyssa Robinson to zero points in the TVL contest.
Montana Paul added 11 points for the Wildcats (8-3 overall, 5-3 TVL).
Marissa Coudriet scored six points to lead East Juniata (8-3, 7-3).
Halifax 44, East Juniata 17
Halifax (8-3) 44
Alyza Steinbauer 2 2-4 6; Caitlyn Wells 2 0-0 4; Samantha Manion 9 1-1 19; Montana Paul 5 0-0 11; Kierstin Manion 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 3-5 44.
3-point goals: Paul.
Did not score: Hannah Roland.
East Juniata (8-3) 17
Lexi Stuck 2 1-1 5; Amara Brubaker 0 2-2 2; Marissa Coudriet 3 0-2 6; Isabel Naylor 1 0-1 2; Leah Sankey 0 0-2 0; Grace Hibbs 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Robinson 0 0-2 0. Totals 7 2-9 17.
3-point goals: Stuck.
Did not score: Cypress Feltman, Paige Ritzman.
Score by quarters
Halifax 10 13 16 5 — 44
East Juniata 2 4 11 0 — 17