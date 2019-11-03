DANVILLE — Getting two goals from Anthony Bhangdia and one from James Koconis, Lewisburg claimed its fifth District 4 Class 2A boys soccer title in six seasons Saturday night by beating Midd-West 3-1.
Tony Burns added two saves — and somehow sidestepped a Midd-West flurry with 25 minutes left — as the Green Dragons (20-0-1) downed the Mustangs (18-3) for the third time in as many meetings.
Midd-West also tumbled in a District 4 Class 2A final for the sixth straight year.
Both squads advance to the PIAA Class 2A tournament that gets underway Tuesday night.
Lewisburg will play District 2 champion Wyoming Seminary at a District 4 venue and time to be determined. Midd-West, which last season advanced to the state semis, will meet District 11 victor Notre Dame-Green Pond at a District 11 site.
Midd-West had a tremendous opportunity in the opening minute when Chase Strohecker had the ball in the middle of the box, but he missed as his shot sailed high and wide.
Once Bhangdia regained possession in the box in the 14th minute and stuck a shot high into the net, Lewisburg stepped in front. The junior had two more looks before the half ended, but Midd-West keeper Chase Roush (five saves) foiled both.
Midd-West pulled even early in the second half when Eli Adams tackled a Mustang in the penalty area and Carter Knepp stepped to the spot. One strike later — at 43:43 — Mark Ferster’s bunch suddenly was sitting in a 1-all tie.
It was the only quality look Knepp managed throughout the 80-minute exercise as defensive midfielder Alan Daniel had primary cover on the Mustangs’ all-time leading scorer and played effectively throughout.
“He made (Knepp) have to pass to beat us,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said.
Koconis took care of snapping that deadlock, banging in a rebound to put the Green Dragons ahead to stay.
Lewisburg maintained its tenuous advantage following a wild flurry some 15 minutes later that featured a handful of Midd-West chances deflected away by a cluster of Green Dragons players before anything skipped near the end line.
“Our focus needed to be to be able to finish in those big moments,” Ferster said. “We talked about that before the game, that if we finish those it’ll come out on the right side. Again, just almost. And in this game, almost doesn’t count.”
“When I saw our goalie step out, I just got on the (end) line,” Adams said of the sequence. “Other than that, it’s pretty much a blur.”
Buoyed by that defensive stand, Kettlewell’s club did not yield another quality look. And when a Carter Hoover through ball put Bhangdia behind the defense for an insurance finish at 78:07, the game was decided.
Several minutes later, exuberant Lewisburg players were clutching a championship plaque and brandishing yet another set of medals — and all of them were gold.
“These guys really wanted this one,” Kettlewell said.
“It’s a big redemption for us,” continued Adams, referring to Midd-West’s victory over the Dragons in last year’s district semifinals.
“Every time we play them, it’s redemption. We want them so bad.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A BOYS
CHAMPIONSHIP
at Danville H.S.
LEWISBURG 3, MIDD-WEST 1
First half
L-Anthony Bhangdia, 13:31.
Second half
MW-Carter Knepp (penalty kick), 43:43; L-James Koconis, 45:25; L-Bhangdia (Carter Hoover), 78:07.
Shots: L, 8-3. Corners: MW, 4-1. Saves: Midd-West 5 (Chase Roush); Lewisburg 2 (Tony Burns).