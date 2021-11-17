DANVILLE — Lewisburg goalkeeper Tony Burns dove to his right and stopped a penalty kick, setting off a raucous celebration on the sideline.
However, it took the senior a second to realize what that save meant — that the defending state champion Green Dragons were heading back to the state title game.
"As soon as I saved it, I picked my head up and I was like, 'Is the game over?'" Burns said. "Then I realized, the game was over. I started running around. I just wanted to be with my team and the people. So many people came out to support us, so I ran over (to the stands). I gave my mom a hug."
Burns stopped a pair of kicks in the shootout, helping Lewisburg defeat Midd-West 2-1 (4-3 in the shootout) in a Class 2A boys soccer state semifinal on Tuesday.
The Green Dragons (20-1-1) will face District 7 champion Quaker Valley in the state final Friday at 1:30 p.m. at HersheyPark Stadium.
After a 110-minute battle, there was nothing to separate Lewisburg and Midd-West in their third meeting of the season, so a shootout was necessary.
"I've never won a PK shootout before, ever, and I've been doing this for 15-some years," Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. "I lose them all. So after I selected our shooters, I expected to lose. It's not because I don't trust my guys, but just because that's how it's worked out for me. It's a coin flip."
Lewisburg's Nick Passaniti and Midd-West's Nick Eppley both made their kicks in the first round, but Burns came up with a save in the second round, giving the Green Dragons the advantage.
"It was just a lucky guess, really," Burns said. "I went (to my) right all five times, and I came up with two saves. It was just a guessing game."
Midd-West goalkeeper Cole Keister, who had 12 saves, stopped a shot in the third round to even the shootout.
Lewisburg's Rudy Kristjanon-Goral and Midd-West's Preston Arbogast converted in the fourth round, extending the shootout to a fifth round, tied 3-3.
Carter Hoover stepped to the 12-yard spot to lead off the round and was successful.
"We've been practicing PKs," Hoover said. "I was thinking, 'Just stay calm. You know how to do this.'"
Then Burns made the game-winning save.
"Eventually when it came down to PKs, it came down to composure and putting them in back of the net," Hoover said. "Obviously, Tony came up huge with two big saves."
The season ends for the Mustangs at 21-3, with all three losses coming to the Green Dragons.
"I'm proud of the way they played," Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. "I asked them to come out tonight and battle for 80 minutes-plus, and they did just that. ... I'm obviously disappointed with the way it had to end. The message to them is, 'The sun's going to come up tomorrow.' If the six guys I'm losing (to graduation) put into life what they put in here tonight, they're going to be just fine."
Lewisburg beat the Mustangs 1-0 in the regular-season, and 3-0 in the District 4 Class 2A final, so Midd-West did what it could to make sure the result was different in the state semis. The Mustangs dominated the first 15-20 minutes of play, taking a lead eight minutes into the game on a shot by Arbogast from just outside the 18.
"The one thing I saw mostly was confidence," Ferster said. "It seems like we may have lacked that in our district final. ... The theme has been all season, 'Early and often.' We got the 'early' part; we just didn't get the 'often.'"
The Green Dragons were not happy with the way they began the game, letting the Mustangs dictate the pace and play.
"We were playing to not lose, and we were on our heels," Hoover said. "They put one in, and that sparked a little fire for us."
Lewisburg tied the score a little less than 20 minutes later. Passaniti dribbled along the end line, cut toward the center of the field, and ripped a shot that Keister saved. However, the rebound popped to Hoover, who put it in the back of the net.
"I was at the right place at the right time," Hoover said. "I just wanted to make sure I was there for a deflection."
The Green Dragons had the best chances to break the deadlock in the second half. Alfred Romano drilled the left post with a free kick, and Keister made a diving, one-handed save on a Passaniti shot.
Both teams had chances in overtime, but the best one was stopped by Keister. Kristjanson-Goral ripped a shot that Keister deflected off the post and away from the goal.
"We battled, and so did they," Ferster said. "It's just unfortunate we had to meet in this round and not one later. I think we both have quality teams that were going to meet up at some point."
The Green Dragons got the best of their rival for the third time this season, and now are one win from back-to-back state titles.
"I would say in the first game we played at their place, they probably had the better of us," Kettlewell said. "The second time, we just scored two really good goals. ... We both got the one goal (tonight). I was telling Mark this was probably the greatest game in District 4 boys soccer history, with it being in the state semifinals. I don't think that has ever happened."
PIAA CLASS 2A BOYS SOCCER
SEMIFINAL
At Danville H.S.
LEWISBURG 2, MIDD-WEST 1
(Lewisburg 4-3 in shootout)
First half
MW-Preston Arbogast, 8:00; L-Carter Hoover, 27:22.
Shootout
L: Nick Passaniti (Y); Alfred Romano (Y); Simon Stumbris (N); Rudy Kristjanson-Gural (Y); Hoover (Y).
MW: Nick Eppley (Y); Nathan Hartman (N); Nolan Stahl (Y); Arbogast (Y); Easton Erb (N).
Shots: L 21-12. Shots on goal: L 14-6. Corner kicks: L 6-1. Saves: Lewisburg 5 (Tony Burns); Midd-West 12 (Cole Keister).