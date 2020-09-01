HUMMELS WHARF — Nick Mahoney shot a four-over par 39 to pace Lewisburg in its opener, a 176-182 victory over Selinsgrove, on Monday at Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
It was the opener for both schools after their originally-scheduled openers on Friday were postponed due to rain.
Sean Kelly added a 41 for the Green Dragons (1-0).
Garrett Howell shot a 43, and Sam Wetmiller added a 44 to lead the Seals (0-1).
Lewisburg 176, Selinsgrove 182
at Susquehanna Valley Country
Club, par 35
Lewisburg (176): Nick Mahoney, 39; Sean Kelly, 41; Will Gronlund, 48; Ava Markunas, 48.
Selinsgrove (182): Garrett Howell, 43; Sam Wetmiller, 44; Mike Felty, 46; Gannon Steimling, 49