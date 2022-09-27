BLOOMSBURG — Lewisburg's degree of difficulty was sky-high Tuesday before Avery Mast passed on taking an early shot from the front of the cage.
The Green Dragons, coming off their most lopsided loss of the season, made an immediate run against two-time defending district champion and unbeaten Bloomsburg, only to see their junior midfielder pull the ball from the goalmouth toward the left endline. Mast, though, had the control and leverage needed to flick home an angled shot just 36 seconds into the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover.
It was the beginning of a dominant performance by Lewisburg, which posted a 3-1 win over the host Panthers in a game far more one-sided than the score or final statistics would suggest.
"We just came off a really tough loss (8-0 Monday at Wyoming Area), and we really wanted to build the intensity back up to get through the middle of our season," said Mast. "Also, we know that Bloomsburg is a very tough competitor — always really, really intense — so we wanted to match that intensity and go a little bit more right from the start.
"That first sequence for the goal was really important for us. We knew we had to bounce back and get right back into our play."
Not only was Bloomsburg undefeated, but the Panthers allowed only four total goals — and no more than one in any game — during an 8-0 start that had them perched atop the District 4 Class A power rankings.
Lewisburg (6-3), ranked third behind Benton, faced the Panthers for the first time since ending their 13-year HAC-II reign by winning the crown a season ago. The teams shared the 2020 title. The Green Dragons were realigned to HAC-I this season.
"We like to come out strong and get it set right from the beginning," said Green Dragons senior Maddie Ikeler. "We came into this prepared; we knew they're always a tough game.
"I definitely think just right from the start we wanted to take control and just get one in right away. We did that really well."
Lewisburg freshman Maddy Moyers, a recent addition to the starting lineup at left forward, carried the ball along the left sideline from the opening touch. She pushed it ahead to Whitney Berge entering the circle, and Berge sent a shot on cage. Mast collected the rebound in front and worked toward open space beyond the left post for her game-opening goal.
The Green Dragons dominated possession, if not sequences of pressure, before scoring again during a brief rain shower with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
"We started off pretty strong," said Berge, a junior. "I feel like typically it takes us a little bit to get going, but today was one of those days where we just came out like a ball of fire right away."
Mast dug the ball out of a thicket of players near the sideline at midfield, popping it ahead to Moyers for a strong run and well-timed crossing pass to Berge in the circle. Berge found Mast in front for her seventh goal of the season and the 2-0 lead.
Bloomsburg put together an immediate challenge, with Lillian Fogelsanger feeding Kassie Bond for a shot from the left post that was walled off by Lewisburg goalie Keeley Baker. The Panthers had only two shots through three quarters, and Baker was forced to make just five saves.
"I think the things we've been working on in practice have really helped," said Mast. "Lauren Hetherington and Ryen Brouse did an incredible job on the right side; their channeling was incredible."
Lewisburg earned six of its seven penalty corners in the second quarter, and the Green Dragons converted after their first series of three. Bloomsburg goalie Hailey Leisering, who has made a commitment to play at Stonehill College, stopped two shots on corners in the opening five minutes of the period. Lewisburg maintained possession, and freshman center mid Tia Berge triggered a passing sequence that sent the ball through Whitney Berge and Moyers to Ikeler at the right post for a 3-0 lead with 9:45 to play in the half.
"We like to have a really strong center," said Ikeler, who scored her sixth of the year, "and that really holds us together well."
Bloomsburg generated its first two corners in the final minute. Brouse deflected Andi Gutshall's shot before the halftime horn.
The Panthers broke through with Taylor Bower's goal during a stretch of four penalty corners midway through the fourth quarter. Baker had two saves in that stretch, and Lewisburg's recovery and support on defense kept Bloomsburg from building on the momentum.
"We all felt pretty confident and we wanted to come in with the mindset that we didn't want to think about the record they had," said Whitney Berge, who shares the team lead with seven goals. "We just played our game."
LEWISBURG 3, BLOOMSBURG 1
First quarter
L-Avery Mast, 14:24; L-Mast (Whitney Berge), 2:36.
Second quarter
L-Maddie Ikeler (Maddy Moyers), 9:45.
Fourth quarter
B-Taylor Bower (Kassie Bond), 7:53.
Shots: L 9-6. Corners: L 7-6. Cards: L, Mast (3rd, 3:37, green). Saves: Lewisburg 5 (Keeley Baker); Bloomsburg 5 (Hailey Leisering).