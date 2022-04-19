LEWISBURG — Simon Stumbris was a triple winner in the Lewisburg boys' 124-21 win over Midd-West in Heartland Athletic Conference track and field Tuesday.
Maria Bozella and Kyra Binney each won two events to lead the Green Dragons girls to a 113-37 win over the Mustangs.
Stumbris won the long jump (18 feet, 1 inch), triple jump (38-8 1/2) and high jump (5-4). Zach Gose won two individual events (shot put, discus) as Lewisburg took first place in all but one event. Midd-West's Nick Eppley topped the 400-meter field (54.16 seconds).
Bozella won the short sprints for the Green Dragons, who finished first in 14 events. Binney finished first in the mile and two-mile. Elena Malone (800) and Siena Brazier (100 hurdles) won an individual event and ran on the winning 4-by-100 relay.
Alyssa Hoover (400), Alyssa Heckman (long jump), Chloe Sauer (shot put) and the Mustangs' 4-by-400 relay were winners.
BOYS
Lewisburg 124, Midd-West 21
100: Cam Michaels (L) 11.42; Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez (L); Owen Solomon (MW). 200: Noah Pawling (L) 26.81; Grayson Wynings (L); Nicholas Mangano (L). 400: Nick Eppley (MW) 54.16; Owen Solomon (MW); Noah Pawling (L). 800: Alexander Gilmore (L) 2:21.00; Zander Hackenberg (MW); Elisha Stahl (MW). 1,600: Kieran Murray (L) 4:53.13; Thomas Hess (L); Bryce Ryder (L). 3,200: Connor Murray (L) 10:55.16; Ben Hummel (MW); Jacob Hess (L). 110 hurdles: Julien Mercado-Bonanno (L) 17.18; Tyler Kitchens (L); Julian Torija (L). 300 hurdles: Julien Mercado-Bonanno (L) 51.12; Tyler Kitchens (L). 400 relay: Lewisburg (Ethan Dominick, Simon Stumbris, Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, Cam Michaels) 48.28. 1,600 relay: Lewisburg (Julien Mercado-Bonanno, Bryce Ryder, Jacob Hess, Thomas Hess) 3:43.06. 3,200 relay: Lewisburg (Micah Zook, Paul Permyashkin, Jonathan Hess, Alexander Gilmore) 9:40.58. High jump: Simon Stumbris (L) 5-4; Cohen Hoover (L); Tie: Tai Britto (L) 5-0, Grayson Wynings (L). Pole vault: Ezra Zook (L) 8-6. Long jump: Simon Stumbris (L) 18-1; Ian McKinney (L); Nick Eppley (MW). Triple jump: Simon Stumbris (L) 38-8.5; Ian McKinney (L); Alessandro Perrone (L). Shot put: Zachary Gose (L) 46-9.5; Miles Aurand (MW); Rohan Harris (L). Discus: Zachary Gose (L) 154-9; Evan Gemberling (L); Ryland Portzline (MW). Javelin: Ethan Dominick (L) 148-11; Sean Kelly (L); Mitchell Vanbuskirk (L).
GIRLS
Lewisburg 113, Midd-West 37
100: Maria Bozella (L) 13.70; Madeleine Still (L); Torrence Spicher (L). 200: Maria Bozella (L) 29.59; Addison Altoft (L); Leah Zimmerman (MW). 400: Alyssa Hoover (MW) 1:03.89; Maria Bozella (L); Sophie Martin (L). 800: Elena Malone (L) 2:26.31; Alyssa Hoover (MW); Jenna Binney (L). 1,600: Kyra Binney (L) 6:15.51; Lauren Sellers (MW); Nia Young (L). 3,200: Kyra Binney (L) 13:06.33; Olivia Beattie (L); Alanna Jacob (L). 100 hurdles: Siena Brazier (L) 16.26; Camryn Pyle (MW); Madison Cardello (L). 300 hurdles: Madison Cardello (L) 53.30; Rylee Weaver (MW); Camryn Pyle (MW). 400 relay: Lewisburg (Elena Malone, Siena Brazier, Madeline Ikeler, Caroline Blakeslee) 52.74. 1,600 relay: Midd-West (Camryn Pyle, Becca Yount, Nicole Brouse, Alyssa Hoover) 4:49.80. 3,200 relay: Lewisburg (Isabelle Kim, Jenna Binney, Alanna Jacob, Emma Trupp) 13:26.88. High jump: Bridget Kinnaman (L) 4-0; Tie: Lucie Gosson-Roy (L) 3-1, Ella Mirshahi (L), Emmilou Schumacher (L). Pole vault: Torrence Spicher (L) 9-0; Tie: Emma Freeman (L) 7-6, Ella Mirshahi (L), Hazel Buonopane (L). Long jump: Alyssa Heckman (MW) 13-6; Miriam Vollmayr-Lee (L); Tie: Kathleen McTammany (L) 11-8.5, Emmilou Schumacher (L). Triple jump: Emmilou Schumacher (L) 26-11.5; Miriam Vollmayr-Lee (L); Medha Yenireddy (L). Shot put: Chloe Sauer (MW) 28-9; Hazel Buonopane (L); McKenna Meadows (L). Discus: Grace Bruckhart (L) 65-8; Lillyanna Siska (MW); Anna Drouin (L). Javelin: Madeleine Still (L) 98-10; Jillianne Donner (L); Hazel Buonopane (L).