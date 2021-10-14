Under normal conditions, a team on a winning streak builds momentum as it starts seeing results from its hard work.
However in the case of Lewisburg, outside factors have kept that from happening.
The Green Dragons (2-3) come into their matchup with Shikellamy (1-6) on a two-game winning streak, but it hasn’t happened the way coach Eric Wicks was hoping for. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Lewisburg has had two of its past three games cancelled, leaving it in a scattered situation as it tries to build momentum for a potential playoff appearance.
“We just can’t wait to get back on the field and play someone else instead of just practicing all the time,” Wicks said. “We’re excited to have a good team to compete against, and try to do what we do and have some success.
“We’re just trying to do everything we can to play every game and be prepared for every game. So when these things happen, it’s pretty frustrating and hard for the guys. All we’ve got to do is push out the things we can’t control and be prepared for when we are able to play.”
Shikellamy can relate to Lewisburg’s situation, as the Braves have run into their own problems with contact tracing and injuries during the week. The Braves plan to play as scheduled, but it hasn’t been an easy week of practice leading up to this contest.
“Between injuries and contact tracing, we’re down to the bare minimum,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said. “I think last year, we did a little bit better of a job of making sure we were doing the right things. It’s a little tougher right now, because we were expecting a bit different of a season than last year.”
The same could be said for the Braves on the field, as Shikellamy has been competitive against a difficult schedule but hasn’t managed to turn competing into wins. Last week against Shamokin, the Braves were able to keep the Indians’ ground game from going on long drives, but two costly turnovers gave Shamokin the short fields it needed for the two-touchdown margin.
“We need to clean up our mistakes,” Keiser said. “Every game, it’s always something, and it becomes a snowball effect. We make one big mistake or have one big penalty, and all of a sudden, it becomes four or five (bad plays) that really costs us.
“Against Shamokin, we had a great drive going and then we jump offsides and had two penalties after that, and we ended up punting the ball away. It just seems like we keep piling mistakes on top of mistakes.”
Wicks hasn’t been seeing the same from his team as of late, but with the Green Dragons only playing two games in four weeks, he’s concerned that getting his team back to game speed might be a challenge.
“We have to be focused and pay attention to our details,” he said. “But when you haven’t played a game in two weeks, it’s hard to get guys to remember the details that are big for (the game). As long as we’re able to pay attention to our details and do what we need to do, we should be in good shape and be able to compete.”
If the Green Dragons can follow that blueprint, they’ll likely own a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2019. However, Wicks has warned his team to expect Shikellamy’s best in this game, as he thinks the Braves are much better than their record suggests and could catch his team off-guard if Lewisburg isn’t careful.
“You never know what you’re going to get when you get to Friday,” Wicks said. “If you get their best punch, you’re not going to get their messed-up plays. So if you go out and expect to dominate people, you’re probably not going to dominate people. But if you respect your opponent, learn and study your opponent and know what’s coming, you’ll probably do well.”