SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The match every one expected when the District 4 Class 2A team tennis tournament will come to fruition on Thursday.
Both Lewisburg and Central Columbia had little trouble in winning their respective semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.
The Green Dragons didn't drop a set in a 5-0 win over Hugheville in their semifinal at South Williamsport Community Park, while the Blue Jays knocked off Wellsboro, 3-0, at Muncy High School.
A day after meeting in the District 4 singles championship match both Lewisburg No. 1 player Eddie Monaco and No. 2 player Will Cecchini rolled in their singles matches. Monaco beat John Finnegan, 6-4, 6-0, while Cecchini beat Mason Thomas, 6-2, 6-1.
Thursday's championship match between the Green Dragons and the Blue Jays, which are both 16-0 entering Thursday's final. Only the winner will advance to the PIAA Tournament on May 16. The District 4 champion will face the District 3 third-place team in the first round of states. The winner of today's Pequea Valley (13-2) and Hanover (12-3) match will be the third-place team from District 3.
Lewisburg 5, Hughesville 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco (L) def. John Finnegan, 6-4, 6-0; Will Cecchini (L) def. Mason Thomas, 6-2, 6-1; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Austin McKeon, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Jake Buck-Josh Meyers, 6-1, 6-0; Daniel Ren-Grant Row (L) def. Brayden Walters-Michael Finnegan, 6-3, 6-2.