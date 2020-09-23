The Daily Item
TURBOTVILLE — Jacob Hess finished in a scorching time of 15 minutes, 57 seconds, and Lewisburg brought in five of the top six runners overall to top Warrior Run in boys cross-country Tuesday, 19-42.
On the girls side, Lauren Trapani won in 18:49 — a minute ahead of the runner-up — to lead Warrior Run to an 18-38 win.
BOYS: Lewisburg 19, Warrior Run 42
1. Jacob Hess (L) 15:57; 2. Caden Dufrene (WR) 16:44; 3. Gianluca Perrine (L) 17:00; 4. Tommy Hess (L) 17:22; 5. Connor Murray (L) 17:22; 6. Cal Bailey (L) 17:30; 7. Andrew Adams (WR) 17:49; 10. Spencer Fogelman (WR) 18:34; 12. Jason Word (WR) 18:51; 16. Liam Boyer (WR) 19:50.
GIRLS: Warrior Run 18, Lewisburg 38
1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 18:49; 2. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 19:49; 3. Sarah Mahoney (L) 20:11; 4. Alanna Ranck (WR) 20:19; 5. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 20:20; 6. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR) 20:25; 7. Maggie Daly (L) 20:28; 8. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 20:32; 9. Olivia Beattie (L) 20:42; 11. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:16.
n Mifflinburg sweeps Midd-West
MIFFLINBURG — Midd-West’s Lydia Bowersox won the race by more than a minute, but Mifflinburg’s depth and grouping carried the Wildcats to a 15-50 win.
Mifflinburg’s boys claimed a 15-50 win, with Landon Driggers edging Midd-West runner Anden Aitkins by one second.
GIRLS: Mifflinburg 15, Midd-West 50
1. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 21:38; 2. Marissa Allen (M), 22:45; 3. Emma Hyder (M) 24:05; 4. Kaylee Swartzlander (M) 25:12; 5. Kirsten Stauffer (MW) 25:26; 6. Emma Shellenberger (MW) 25:50; 7. Cassie Ebersole (M) 26:53; 8. Elaine Oberheim (M) 28:00.
BOYS: Mifflinburg 15, Midd-West 50
1. Landon Driggers (M) 19:04; 2. Anden Aitkins (MW) 19:05; 3. Daniel Walter (M) 19:07; 4. Eli Erickson (M) 19:08; 5. Daniel Reimer (M) 19:43; 6. Carson Brubaker (M) 21:14.
n Milton, Selinsgrove split
MILTON — Milton swept the top three spots in boys in the race, while the Seals swept the top four spots in the girls race.
Boys: Milton 18, Selinsgrove 40
1. Timmy Marvin (Milt), 18:21; 2. Brody Bender (Milt), 18:24; 3. Chase Bilodeau (Milt), 18:48. 4. Zachary Wentz, (Sel), 19:01; 5. Nate Barnett (Milt), 19:03; 6. Derick Blair (Sel), 19:19; 7. Ryan Bickhart (Milt), 19:32; 8. Mason Reitenbach (Sel), 20:22; 9. Ben Malehorn (Sel), 20:31; 10. Jarrett Lee (Sel), 20:39.
Girls: Selinsgrove 17, Milton 42
1. Zoe Tomko (Sel), 20:34; 2. Shaela Kruskie (Sel), 20:41; 3. Breia Mayes (Sel), 21:15; 4. Ade Leason (Sel), 21:59; 5. Leah Walter (Milt), 22:18; 6. Emma East (Milt), 23:17; 7. Maryrose Molina-Shuman (Sel), 23:36; 8. Karenza Musser (Milt), 23:43; 9. Ryleigh Stewart (Milt), 24:04; 10. Mercedez Farr (Milt), 24:34.
n Danville tops Shamokin
DANVILLE — Coyla Bartholomew led a line of eight Danville runners to the finish line in a 15-50 victory over Shamokin.
The Ironmen boys team claimed the first six places in a 15-48 win over the Indians.
GIRLS: Danville 15, Shamokin 50
1. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 21:09; 2. Grace Petrick (D) 21:27; 3. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 22:14; 4. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 22:14; 5. Bella Johns (D) 22:21; 9. Aubry Shultz (S) 25:26; 11. Kayla Harvey (S) 26:03; 12. Kaitlyn Brunson (S) 27:25; 14. Kate Amato (S) 28:15; 15. Gina Carapellucci (S) 30:33.
BOYS{ Danville 15, Shamokin 48
1. Rory Leiberman (D) 17:33; 2. Nick Delgotto (D) 18:48; 3. Gavin Fry (D) 19:06; 4. Dane Sphar (D) 19:21; 5. Adam Gallo (D) 19:28; 7. Anthony Feudale (S) 20:28; 8. Santino Carapellucci (S) 20:28; 17. Owen Amato (S) 25:07; 18. Jace Shipe (S) 26:00; 19. Brenden Rogers (S) 29:34.
n Southern sweeps Mount Carmel
CATAWISSA — The Tiger boys and girls bested the Red Tornadoes, 15-50.
BOYS: Southern Columbia 15, Mount Carmel 50
1. Chase Derk (SC) 19:26; 2. Jaron Ferrara (SC) 20:23; 3. Ethan Rush (SC) 20:27; 4. Brendan Santore (SC) 20:50; 5. Chase Petro (SC) 20:57; 12. Caleb Gensemer (MC) 25:41; 14. Jackson Gensemer (MC) 28:47.
GIRLS: Southern Columbia 15, Mount Carmel 50
1. Katie Moncavage (SC) 20:39; 2. Caroline Fletcher (MC) 21:53; 3. Annabell Reck (SC) 22:30; 4. Heather Cecco (SC) 22:31; 5. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 25:38; 6. Cameron Kirkner (SC) 27:32.