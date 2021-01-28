The Daily Item
MILL HALL — Jake Hernandez scored 16 points, Cam Michaels added 11, and Lewisburg won its fourth consecutive game with a 48-45 victory over Central Mountain in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball Wednesday.
The Green Dragons (7-3 overall, 5-2 HAC-I) turned around a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring the host Wildcats 17-12 in the third quarter. Hernandez and Michaels each scored seven points in the third.
Lewisburg 48,
Central Mountain 45
Lewisburg (7-3) 48
Dante Sims 1 0-2 2, Jake Hernandez 5 5-6 16, Joey Martin 3 0-0 7, Cam Michaels 4 2-2 11, Kaden Wuerdeman 1 0-0 2, Forrest Zelechoski 3 3-3 10. Totals 17 10-13 48.
3-point goals: Hernandez, Martin, Michaels, Zelechoski.
Did not score: Kadyn Magyar.
Central Mountain (2-4) 45
Jake Hanna 8 3-6 23, Brett Gerlach 3 0-0 6, Nick Long 1 1-2 3, Cayde McCloskey 1 0-2 3, Trevor Adir 3 0-0 7, Ashton Probst 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 5-12 45.
3-point goals: Hanna 4, Adir, McCloskey.
Did not score: Ryan Pentz.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 14 8 17 9 — 48
Central Mountain 10 15 12 8 — 45
n Mifflinburg 72,
Jersey Shore 47
JERSEY SHORE — Isaiah Valentine scored 18 of his game-high 31 points in the first half as Mifflinburg stormed to a 15-point halftime lead.
The Wildcats (7-1 overall, 6-1 HAC-I) raced to a nine-point lead after one quarter, and went up 37-22 at the half.
Jake Young and Cannon Griffith added 14 and 13 points, respectively, in the HAC-I win.
Mifflinburg 72, Jersey Shore 47
Mifflinburg (7-1) 72
Yoder 2 0-0 5, Valentine 10 7-7 31, Reigel 1 0-0 3, Yoder 0 2-4 2, Griffith 6 0-0 13, Young 4 6-8 14, Wertman 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 15-19 72.
3-point goals: Valentine 4, Griffith, Reigel, Yoder.
Did not score: Foster, Trautman.
Jersey Shore 47
C. Hess 2 1-2 6, T. Gallick 2 0-0 5, L. Bailey 3 0-0 8, B. Wheary 1 0-0 2, D. McAlister 8 0-0 20, E. Freeman 1 0-0 2, M. Miller 1 0-0 2, L. Winters 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 1-2 47.
3-point goals: McAlister 4, Bailey 2, Gallick, Hess.
Did not score: D. Williams, D.J. Steinbacher, O. Bloom, S. Brion, K. West.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 18 19 16 19 — 72
Jersey Shore 9 13 16 9 — 47
JV score: Mifflinburg 62-44. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Reigel 21, Foster 10.
n Shamokin 58,
Shikellamy 44
SUNBURY — The Indians snapped a four-game losing streak behind 16 points by Cayan Lee, and 15 points from Brett Reed.
Cam Annis chipped in 12 points for Shamokin, which improves to 2-4 overall, 2-2 HAC-I.
Nate Luciano had 13 points, while John Peifer and Mason Deitrich each added 11 points for the Braves (1-4 overall and HAC-I), which was without leading-scorer Davis Marshall.
Shamokin 58, Shikellamy 44
Shamokin (2-4) 58
Cam Annis 3 3-4 12; Canyan Lee 8 0-1 16; Jason Leiby 1 2-3 4; Dom Michaels 1 0-1 3; Brett Reed 4 6-9 15; Colin Seedor 3 0-0 7; Joey Tarr 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 12-20 58.
3-point goals: Annis 3, Michaels, Reed, Seedor.
Did not score: Jason Alderson.
Shikellamy (1-4) 44
Mason Deitrich 4 2-5 11; Jacaree James 1 2-5 5; Brayden Long 1 0-0 3; Nate Luciano 4 3-4 13; John Peifer 4 2-5 11; Colin Zechman 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 10-21 44.
3-point goals: Luciano 2, Deitrich, James, Long, Peifer.
Did not score: Cael Amerman, Trey Wallace, Scott Miller.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 20 13 11 14 — 58
Shikellamy 13 11 9 12 — 44
JV: Sham, 33-31. High scorers, Leiby, 10; Shik, Logan Fisher, 8.
n Southern Columbia 53,
Warrior Run 45
TURBOTVILLE — Braeden Wisloski scored nine of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, including 4-of-5 from the foul line, as the Tigers picked up the HAC-II win.
Southern Columbia (3-1 overall, 2-1 HAC-II) led by five points at halftime, but the Defenders limited Southern to just three field goals in the third quarter to pull within two to start the final stanza.
Kaiden Carl led the Tigers with 17 points.
Alex Hazzoum scored 15 points to lead the Defenders (2-3 overall, HAC-II).
Southern Columbia 53,
Warrior Run 45
Southern Columbia (3-1) 53
Kaiden Caarl 8 1-2 17; Michael Zsido 4 0-0 10; Jake Toczylousky 1-2 3; Brian Britton 2 2-2 7; Braedon Wisloski 3 4-10 10; Issac Carter 2 0-0 4; Connor Gallagher 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 8-17 53.
3-point goals: Zsido 2, Britton.
Did not score: Thomas Ziemba, Matt Masala.
Warrior Run (2-3) 45
Logan Confer 1 1-2 3; Gabe Hogan 4 0-1 10; Mason Sheesley 4 0-0 10; Alex Hazzoum 5 1-5 15; Coltin Pentycofe 2 0-2 4; Nathan Axtman 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-10 45.
3-point goals: Hazzoum 4, Hogan 2, Sheesley 2.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Southern Col. 17 16 6 14 — 53
Warrior Run 14 14 9 8 — 45
n Bloomsburg 71, Milton 40
MILTON — Adam McGinley led Bloomsburg with 18 points, and the Panthers outscored Milton by 23 points in the second half.
Jace Brandt had 18 points to lead Milton (1-8, 1-4).
Bloomsburg 71, Milton 40
Bloomsburg (5-3) 71
Dan Guzevich 3 0-0 6; Gabe Snyder 1 0-0 2; Madden Locke 4 1-1 10; Rae Grant 4 0-0 10; Chase Morris 4 0-0 8; Nasir Head 3 3-4 9; Jack Howell 4 0-0 8; Adam McGinley 7 2-2 18. Totals 30 6-7 71.
3-point goals: Grant 2, McGinley 2, Locke.
Did not score: Andrew Madara, Jacob Evans.
Milton (1-8) 40
Austin Gainer 2 0-2 4; Ethan Rowe 1 0-0 3; Carter Lilley 2 0-0 4; Jose Oyola 1 1-1 3; Jace Brandt 8 1-2 18; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 2-5 40.
3-point goals: Rowe, Brandt.
Did not score: Ashton Krall, Wade Young, Nevin Carrier, Dale Mitchell, Gehrig Baker.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg 20 12 19 20 — 71
Milton 8 16 9 7 — 40