WILLIAMSPORT — As soon as the game ended and Lewisburg had its third straight boys soccer district title won Thursday, Green Dragons senior Simon Stumbris was already looking ahead.
"It feels amazing to be back here again," Stumbris said, "but the first thing that popped into my head when the buzzer sounded was, 'We're not done.' We can celebrate on the bus ride, but when we get back we need to get to work."
Stumbris and Philip Permyashkin each had a goal and an assist, and Lewisburg defeated Midd-West 3-0 to claim the District 4 Class 2A boys soccer title.
Both teams advance to the state tournament, which begins Tuesday.
"Obviously it's an amazing feeling, and we're very excited," Lewisburg senior Carter Hoover said. "Winning a state title is our ultimate goal, and we took a step that way. We're focusing on one game at a time. That's our mantra."
Midd-West gave Lewisburg its closest game by a District 4 opponent during the regular season, and the Mustangs tested the Green Dragons again. However, Midd-West couldn't break down the Lewisburg defense. The Mustangs (19-2) have two losses this season — both shutouts to the Green Dragons.
"It's nice they went back to two teams going through (to states)," Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. "That allowed us to play a little more loose. ... We've got the weekend to rebound. Multiple teams have gone through from the two spot and made their way to the top. Hopefully, we're one."
Lewisburg (17-1-1) opened the scoring 15 minutes into the game. Stumbris launched a free kick from about 45 yards away to goal to the back post where Permyashkin was waiting to tap it in.
"I was looking for Phil for sure," Stumbris said. "I was talking to him in school, and he said, 'Send a long ball my way.' Then he had an amazing one-touch finish."
As soon as Stumbris' ball scraped the ground, Permyashkin redirected it into the opposite corner of the goal.
"I was saying, 'Long ball! Long ball!' and we kept going for it," Permyashkin said. "I didn't expect it on a free kick. I saw the ball coming in, followed its path and touched it in."
Cole Keister did his best to make sure Lewisburg's lead stayed at one, with a diving save on a dangerous shot by Nick Passaniti 10 minutes into the second half. Keister finished with four saves for the Mustangs.
Permyashkin assisted Alfred Romano with 23:46 left in the game to double the Green Dragons' lead.
"I lost the ball, and then I saw it bouncing and I saw Alfred," Permyashkin said. "I pushed it ahead to him, trusted him to put it away, and he did."
After Permyashkin bounced through a trio of Mustangs to dump the ball ahead, Romano hit a curling shot into the net.
Stumbris made the lead 3-0 with 13:28 to play on another free kick. He placed the ball 45 yards from goal, and as he prepared to take the kick, Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell shouted, 'Simon! Be courageous!'"
So Stumbris sent a lofted ball toward the goal that dropped just under the crossbar and into the net.
"When (Kettlewell) said that, I just wanted to go for it and see what happened," Stumbris said.
All that was left from that point was running time off the clock and keeping the shutout intact.
"Our goal is definitely to win a state title, but winning districts is very important to the school. The entire school was excited for tonight," Permyashkin said with a gold medal draped around his neck and the championship plaque in his hands.
The Green Dragons are now four wins from repeating as state champions, but this year is a little different as Lewisburg isn't also chasing a perfect season.
"After losing, it kind of took the pressure off," Permyashkin said. "We know what losing feels like, and we don't want to do it again."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A BOYS SOCCER
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Loyalsock H.S.
LEWISBURG 3, MIDD-WEST 0
First half
L-Philip Permyashkin (Simon Stumbris), 15:06.
Second half
L-Alfred Romano (Permyashkin), 56:14; L-Stumbris, 66:32.
Shots: L 15-9. Shots on goal: L 8-5. Corners: MW 2-1. Saves: Midd-West 4 (Cole Keister); Lewisburg 4 (Tony Burns).