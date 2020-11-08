LEWISBURG —Ben Liscum and Anthony Bhangdia each scored three goals as the Lewisburg rolled to a 7-0 victory over Midd-West in the District 4 Class 2A championship game on the turf at Lewisburg High School.
Five minutes into the game, Liscum moved behind a defender, anticipated the attempt, and quickly broke toward the ball as it bounced off Midd-West’s keeper.
He finished the chance for the opening goal.
“It’s being on the front foot. I was happy with it,” Liscum said of the goal. “It’s usually not my role. I’m usually not the poster up front. I was happy. Every once in a while, the goalie is going to spill one. It just happened twice.”
Liscum cashed in on both rebound chances in the first half to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead.
Jack Dieffenderfer set up the opening goal when he sent a strong attempt at the keeper off a direct free kick. Midd-West goalie Josh Horst stopped the attempt but could not control the ball. As it bounced around in the box, Liscum quickly put his team up with a flick of his foot.
“It gave us a huge boost,” Liscum said.
Lewisburg continued to pressure but could not break through with a second goal until the final five minutes of the opening half. Liscum capitalized off another rebound. This time the attempt came from Bhangdia.
“He does well with reading the game,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “We talk about that beforehand. We talk about what they are going to do against him and how they are going to defend him. We definitely talk about where he needs to find space on the field.”
Liscum entered the game tied for the team lead in goals with 32. Bhangdia was able to stay right with Liscum as he finished the scoring in the first half with a goal. He added two more in the second half.
“It is definitely a goal to always win the district,” Kettlewell said. “Our district, especially AA, is one of the toughest in the state. Just getting through here was a challenge. Each team presented their own things.”
Stephen Tiffin finished off the scoring with a goal in the final three minutes of the game.
For Midd-West, it was an inspired performance after dropping a 10-1 regular season game to Lewisburg.
Stefan Leitzel impacted the contest for Midd-West. He took goal kicks and played a strong game from the center of the Mustangs’ defense.
“He’s been a steadfast pole in the center of our back for years,” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. “Unfortunately, this is his senior year and he’ll be moving on. He will be missed. He played well and continued to step up.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
LEWISBURG 7, MIDD-WEST 0
First half
Lew-Ben Liscum (Jack Dieffenderfer), 34:53; Lew-Liscum (Anthony Bhangdia), 4:11; Lew-Bhangdia (Liscum), 3:30.
Second half
Lew-Bhangdia (Liscum), 26:42; Lew-Bhangdia (Philip Permyashkin), 20:03; Lew-Liscum (unassisted), 13:19; Lew-Stephen Tiffin (unassisted), 3:22.
Shots: Lew, 16-2; Shots on goal: Lew, 11-0. Corners: Lew, 10-3. Saves: Midd-West 4 (Josh Horst); Lewisburg 0 (Tony Burns). Fouls: MW 11, Lew 13. Cards: Midd-West - Nolan Stahl, yellow, 66:40.