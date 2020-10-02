EAGLES MERE — Heading into Thursday’s District 4 golf meet at Eagles Mere Country Club, Lewisburg coach Joe Faust said he thought the Green Dragons had a chance to claim the Class 2A title.
Faust said he told his golfers that if they were in a group with a Montoursville or North Penn-Mansfield golfer to try to beat them by one stroke.
“Our plan was we just had to be ourselves,” Faust said. “Our top three have been fairly consistent all year. Our Nos. 4 and 5 knew it was on them to keep the ball in play and shoot a decent score.”
The plan worked, as Lewisburg claimed the team title with a total of 346, 10 strokes better than runner-up Montoursville. As district champion, the Green Dragons advance to a sub-regional next Thursday against the District 2 Class 2A champion with the winner advancing to states. The top three boys in Class 2A advance straight to states this year under a modified playoff system due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Lewisburg claimed two of the three spots. Sean Kelly was the district champion after shooting a 75, and Nick Mahoney was third with a 79.
“It feels great to have two in the top three under the weird guidelines that we’re not familiar with,” Faust said. “Typically, we’d have to go to a regional with 50 other golfers, and the top seven or so from that would advance to states. So we’re really happy with the position we’re in.”
Midd-West’s Julian Krainak shot a 77 to finish as the runner-up and advance to states. In Class 3A, East Juniata won its third consecutive district title to advance to a sub-regional as a team. Tanner Barth led the Tigers with a 75 to win the district title and advance to states.
On the girls side, Warrior Run freshman Hannah Rabb finished her round in 78 strokes to win the district title by 10 strokes, and qualify for states.
Faust said his golfers were pretty confident with what they’d done, but in golf it’s hard to know until the scores are unveiled. In addition to Kelly and Mahoney, Will Gronlund shot a 94 and Collin Starr recorded a 98.
“They were all gathered around the scoreboard watching and hoping,” Faust said. “As soon as the numbers were posted, the excitement hit a new high. We accomplished a goal we set as a team.”
Faust said Kelly and Mahoney have battled all season to be the top golfer for the Green Dragons.
“I’m really pleased that it came together for both of them today,” he said.
Krainak will again compete with his Heartland Athletic Conference foes at the state tournament.
“I knew he had a lot of potential, and he put in a lot of work between last year and this year,” Midd-West coach Brian Beward said of Krainak, who dropped 22 strokes off his district score from last year. “That’s a testament to all the work he put in, and it’s great to see him get rewarded for it.”
Beward said Krainak told him that he hit his driver well and putted well.
“He said big picture he played smart golf,” Beward said. “He kept the ball below the hole. ... That was one thing we were trying to get the kids to focus on.”
Rabb said she was a little nervous as she prepared for her first district meet.
“It was a little nerve-wracking because everyone was older than me and it was my first districts,” Rabb said. “The nerves cleared up around the second hole.”
Rabb said she knew she was close with Loyalsock’s Grace Shaible, who was the runner-up with an 88, about midway through the round. Rabb parred eight of her final 10 holes to pull away.
“I felt pretty good, but I started a little shaky,” Rabb said. “There were definitely some spots I could have done better, but overall I played well.”
Rabb said having familiarity with the course was a plus.
“My grandpa is a member there, so I’ve played there quite a few times,” she said. “I play in the club championship there every year.”
In Class 3A, East Juniata finished with a team total of 336, six strokes better than runner-up Danville.
“I was very pleased with our scores today,” East Juniata coach Mike Zendt said. “In the three district titles we’ve had in a row, today was by far our best score. Tanner and Will (Orwig) led the way the last three seasons, and were again key today.”
Barth topped Danville’s Charlie Betz by four strokes. Orwig was third with a round of 85. In Class 3A, only the district champion advances to states.
“Tanner is probably one of my hardest workers on the team when it comes to practice,” Zendt said. “He’ll stay after practice and do things you don’t even ask him to. The 75 he shot is a great score, especially in the conditions we played in. ... He really played well.”
District 4 Golf Championships
at Eagles Mere Country Club (Par 71)
Boys
Class 2A team standings
1. Lewisburg, 346; 2, Montoursville, 356; 3, Midd-West, 366; 4, North Penn-Mansfield, 376; 5, Central Columbia, 380; 6, Cowanesque Valley, 405; 7, Lourdes Regional, 416; 8, Wellsboro, 429; 9, Sugar Valley, DNF.
Class 3A team standings
1. East Juniata, 336; 2, Danville, 342; 3, Selinsgrove, 399.
Class 2A individual scores
1. Sean Kelly, Lewisburg, 75; 2, Julian Krainak, Midd-West, 77; 3, Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg, 79; t-4, Peyton Mussina, Montoursville, 81; t-4, Ben Sohosky, Bloomsburg, 81; t-4, Brock Hamblin, Wellsboro, 81; 7, Joel Heck, Cowanesque Valley, 83; 8, Cam Francis, Montoursville, 84; 9, Kannon VanDuzer, Sayre, 86; 10, Kyle Beward, Midd-West, 89; 11, Kolton Weaver, Central Columbia, 90; 12, Kaleb Wagner, Central Columbia, 92; t-13, Andrew Green, North Penn-Mansfield, 93; t-13, Ethan Weiskopff, North Penn-Mansfield, 93; t-15, Will Gronlund, Lewisburg, 94; t-15, Reece White, North Penn-Mansfield, 94; t-15, Gavin Wagner, Central Columbia, 94; t-15, Gage Wheeland, Montoursville, 94; 19, Curtis Craig, North Penn-Mansfield, 96; t-20, Nick Whitesel, Midd-West, 97; t-20, Gabe Hornberger, Montoursville, 97; t-22, Collin Starr, Lewisburg, 98; t-22, Caleb Williams, Lourdes Regional, 98; 24, Jordan Vargeson, Cowanesque Valley, 100; 25, Joseph Feudale, Lourdes Regional, 102; t-26, Damen Milewski, Lourdes Regional, 103; t-26, Joel Myers, Lewisburg, 103; t-26, Noah Bogush, Midd-West, 103; t-29. Dylan Seck, Sayre, 104; t-29, Alex Stein, North Penn-Mansfield, 104; t-29, Isaac Shawver, Sugar Valley, 104; t-29, Bryce Derr, Central Columbia, 104; 33, Corbin Homan, Sugar Valley, 107; 34, Andrew Merriman, Wellsboro, 108; 35, Maxwell Reiprish, Lourdes Regional, 113; 36, Austin Bogush, Midd-West, 116; 37, Joey Bierly, Central Columbia, 118; 38, Reece Servatius, Wellsboro, 119; 39, Kadin Ortiz-Leigey, Sugar Valley, 120; 40, Blake Hamblin, Wellsboro, 121; 41, Julian Francis, Cowanesque Valley, 122; 42, Hayden Zuchowski, Wellsboro, 129; Nick West, Cowanesque Valley, 157.
Class 3A individual scores
1. Tanner Barth, East Juniata, 75; 2, Charlie Betz, Danville, 79; 3, Will Orwig, East Juniata, 85; t-4, Caleb Kirk, East Juniata, 86; t-4, Koen Baylor, Danville, 86; 6, Danny Metzer, Danville, 88; 7, Adam Campbell, Danville, 89; 8. Max Lauver, East Juniata, 90; 9, Connor Kozick, Danville, 96; 10, Shawn Felty, Selinsgrove, 97; 11, Steven Wetmiller, Selinsgrove, 98; 12, Garrett Howell, Selinsgrove, 101; Gannon Steimling, Selinsgrove, 103; 13, Conner Andretta, Selinsgrove, 110; 15, Isaac Austin, East Juniata, 114.
Girls
Class 2A team standings
1. Loyalsock, 278; 2, Lewisburg, 292; 3, Warrior Run, 351.
Class 2A individual standings
1. Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run, 78; 2, Grace Shaible, Loyalsock, 88; 3, Ava Markunas, Lewisburg, 91; 4, Cassie Gee, Loyalsock, 94; 5, Mia Patterson, Loyalsock, 96; 6, Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin, 97; 7, Brynn Wagner, Lewisburg, 99; t-8, Skyler Smith, Cowanesque Valley, 100; t-8, Ailya Kennedy, Loyalsock, 100; 10, Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg, 102; 11, Lauren Marks, Montoursville, 105; 12, Jenaka Day, Milton, 112; 13, Tori Vanderheid, Lewisburg, 115; 14, Kaelyn Watson, Warrior Run, 129; 15, Reagan Campbell, Warrior Run, 144; 16, Emily Trautman, Warrior Run, 153.