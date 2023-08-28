The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg won the first-ever girls volleyball match in school history, sweeping Hughesville in three games on Monday night.
As recently as last season, Shamokin, Lourdes Regional and Midd-West were the lone area schools that had volleyball, but the Heartland Athletic Conference will begin conference play next season in the sport.
The Green Dragons won its three games by the score of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-18.
Amanda Greer, the Lewisburg coach, said that Brooklyn Ayres, Claire Chandler, Elsa Fellon and Ava Motto had strong service games for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg swept the best-of-three junior varsity match by identical 25-16 scores.