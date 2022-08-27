MONTGOMERY — Lewisburg dropped just two sets on its way to winning its first match of the season, 5-0, over Towanda in a nonleague match held at the Montgomery Sports Complex on Saturday.
Katelyn Beers and Elsa Fellon won in straight sets in No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, for the Green Dragons (1-2) as did Bree Jun and Christina Zheng at No. 2 doubles. Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance dropped a close 7-5 set to open the match at No. 1 doubles, but rallied to win 6-1, 6-0 in the final two sets.
Grace Bruckhart won the first set at No. 1 singles 6-3, before dropping the second set, 6-2. She claimed the match with a 10-8 victory in a super tiebreak.
Lewisburg 5, Towanda 0
Singles
Grace Bruckhart (Lew) def. Jocelyn Stroud, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 (TB); Katelyn Beers (Lew) def. Lainey Alderfer, 6-4, 6-4; Elsa Fellon (Lew) def. Alyse Bass, 6-1 6-0.
Doubles
Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (Lew) def. Polina Goncharova-Katie Calaman, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0; Bree Jun-Christina Zeng (Lew) def. Emma Ackley-Maddie Blanchard, 6-0, 6-2.