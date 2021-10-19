MIDDLEBURG — Rylee Dyroff and Madi Redding scored goals late in the second and third quarters, respectively, and Lewisburg capped an unbeaten Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II field hockey season with a 2-1 win over Midd-West.
The Green Dragons (9-4-1 overall, 7-0-1 HAC-II) clinched their first outright Heartland division crown. They shared the 2015 HAC-I title with Selinsgrove, and halved last year's HAC-II championship with Bloomsburg.
Dyroff's team-high 14th goal opened the scoring with 3:13 left in the first half. Redding added her 11th goal with 1:55 to play in the third.
Midd-West's Marlo Spriggle scored her sixth goal early in the fourth to pull the Mustangs (7-10-1, 2-5-1) within a goal.
Lewisburg 2, Midd-West 1
Second quarter
L-Rylee Dyroff, 3:13
Third quarter
L-Madi Redding, 1:55
Fourth quarter
MW-Marlo Spriggle, 13:57
Shots: L 5-1. Corners: L 6-0. Saves: Midd-West 3; Lewisburg 0.