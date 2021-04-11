LEWISBURG — Josh Heath and Kaiden Wagner each knocked in two runs as Lewisburg knocked off Milton, 8-5, on Saturday morning in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover action.
The Green Dragons (2-2) dedicated their new field at the High School to honor the late Brandon Kramm, a former baseball and football standout for Lewisburg. Kramm played football at Harvard University, and later died a fight with cancer.
Lewisburg led by a run after three innings, and used a two-run fourth to take control of the game. Wagner had a sacrifice fly in the inning, while Heath had an RBI groundout.
Forrest Zelechoski worked four innings for the win. He didn’t allow an earned run. He struck out five and didn’t walk a hitter.
Dillon Guinn-Bailey knocked in two runs for the Black Panthers (1-3).
Lewisburg 8, Milton 5
Milton 201 001 1 — 5-10-4
Lewisburg 220 211 x — 8-4-4
WP: Forrest Zelechoski; LP: Ethan Rowe; S: Joel Myers.
Milton: Rowe, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, run, RBI; Chase Hoffman, double, 2 runs; Rearick 2-for-3; Dillon Guinn-Bailey, 2 RBIs.
Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner, 2 RBIs; Michael Casale, 2 runs; Josh Heath 1-for-3, triple, run, 2 RBIs.