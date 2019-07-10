LEWISBURG — Dakotah Snyder tossed eight shutout innings, and Kadyn Magyar’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth led Lewisburg to a 1-0 win over Jersey Shore on Tuesday night in an American Legion regular-season baseball game.
Snyder struck out six and walked four, while scattering three singles for Lewisburg (9-2).
Brett Herman reached on an error in the bottom of the eighth, but was erased on Jacob Brooks’ fielder’s choice. Dominic Silvers then walked, before Maygar singled home Brooks with the game-winning run.
Jersey Shore’s Logan Burkett tossed 7 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball until Magyar’s game-winning hit. He struck out six and walked two.
Lewisburg 1,
Jersey Shore 0 (8 innings)
Jersey Shore 000 000 00 — 0-3-1
Lewisburg 000 000 01 — 1-1-3
Logan Burkett and Noah Wright. Dakotah Snyder and Kadyn Magyar.
WP: Snyder. LP: Burkett.
Jersey Shore: Landon Lorson, 2-for-3.