The Daily Item
HARRISBURG — Ella Reish scored four goals and added two assists as Lewisburg held off Central Dauphin, 9-8, in girls lacrosse action on Friday.
Keeley Baker had 15 saves for Lewisburg.
Serena DeCosmo scored her first two varsity goals for the Green Dragons. Theresa Zeh, Talulah Rice and Roz Noone also scored. Noone added two assists.
THURSDAY
n Danville 16, Selinsgrove 4
DANVILLE — Jera Strony, Kara Baylor and Addison Reidle each scored three goals to lead the Ironmen to the victory.
Addy Palm chipped in two goals. Olivia Outt, Kyra Welliver, Gianna Feldmann, Natalie Hampton and Alivia Hosterman also scored for Danville (6-0).
Lucy Pickle had three assists, Outt had two assists and Strony chipped in an assist.
Alyssa Latsha scored two goals for Selinsgrove. Ella McGlaughlin and Erin Mullen also scored for the Seals.
n Bellefonte 18,
Midd-West 11
BELLEFONTE — Rylee Shawver scored six goals for the Mustangs.
Taylor Hestor added three goals and an assist. Sage Phillips scored her first goals of the season. Lily Shutt had two assists for Midd-West.