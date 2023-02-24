LEWISBURG — When Lewisburg dealt Danville its only loss in the division earlier this season, Lewisburg senior Devin Bodden could only sit and watch.
"I had some anger-issue problems with Coach, and he sat me out a couple of games," Bodden said.
In fact, Green Dragons coach John Vaji wasn't sure at the time how much teams would see of Bodden the rest of the season.
"He had to show me he deserved to be on the court," Vaji said. "He had to understand what was I talking about 'sportsmanship,' and to carry yourself the proper way on the court."
Bodden added, "I think it means I'm maturing. I have to learn discipline for later in life. I don't need to be such a hothead, and I have to keep myself calm."
Fast forward to Friday night's first round of the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals, when the defending champion Green Dragons were struggling with their shooting against Mifflinburg's 2-3 zone and trailed into the second quarter.
Bodden came off the bench and hit all four of his 3-pointers in the first half, sparking Lewisburg's 66-54 victory and giving the senior a nice bit of redemption in his final game on his home court.
"He has accepted his role, and that's what a true team player does," Vaji said. "That's why I went with him. I knew he could shoot it. If he hits one, he can hit a bunch."
Lewisburg missed eight of its first nine shots and fell behind 12-5 with 2:04 left in the first quarter after Carter Breed converted a three-point play. The Green Dragons rallied within three by the end of the quarter, but Mifflinburg scored the first five of the second period to take a 20-12 lead on Tyler Reigel's driving hoop at the 6:39 mark.
Enter Bodden.
After Cam Michaels hit a pull-up jumper to stem the run, Bodden knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers sandwiched around a Reigel bucket to get the Green Dragons to 22-20. His third trey of the quarter brought Lewisburg within 26-25, and it started a 10-0 run that saw the Green Dragons take the lead for good at 32-26 with less than minute left in the half.
"I wasn't coming in to just shoot it. I know we have guys that can knock it down," Bodden said. "It felt amazing. I gave our team a spark, and they were finding me open."
Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott added, "We knew Devin could shoot, but we just kept missing him in the rotations. I thought the zone worked at the start. We wanted to do something different coming in (with the zone), but they just started hitting shots."
The second half was all about the Green Dragons' offense. Henry Harrison, scoreless in the first half, knocked down a 3-pointer to open the third quarter. Lewisburg had 10 points in the first minute of the half, and built a 42-30 lead.
Mifflinburg had several chance to cut into the double-digit deficit, getting it to single-digits, but each time Harrison knocked down a trey to push the lead past 10 points. The Wildcats never found an answer for Michaels, who finished with 24 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals, capping a wonderful four-year career on the Lewisburg floor.
"This is a great feeling, coming back after a 2-5 start," Michaels said. "Getting back to the semis, still having a chance to repeat — we just have keep it going."
Up next for the Green Dragons (15-9) a date with top-seeded Shamokin, a 73-40 winner over Montoursville, next week in the semifinals.
Mifflinburg finished Elliott's first season at 13-10. Reigel totaled 15 points and five assists. Carter Breed added with 13 points and 11 boards, and fellow senior Ethan Bomgardner chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Jackson Griffiths had 12 points off the bench.
"They bought into everything. I love those guys in that locker room. I can't say enough good things about them," Elliott said. "It's just I feel so bad that it ends this way for the seniors."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A BOYS BASKETBALL
QUARTERFINAL
LEWISBURG 66, MIFFLINBURG 54
Mifflinburg (13-10) 54
Tyler Reigel 5 4-6 15; Zach Wertman 2 0-0 4; Ethan Bomgardner 5 0-2 10; Carter Breed 5 2-3 13; Aaron Bolick 0 0-2 0; Jackson Griffiths 3 6-8 12. Totals 20 12-21 54.
3-point goals: Reigel, Breed.
Did not score: Chad Martin, Chris Reader.
Lewisburg (15-9) 66
Wade Young 2 0-0 6; Cam Michaels 8 7-7 24; Henry Harrison 3 0-0 9; Noah Pawling 1 0-0 2; Jack Blough 3 2-2 8; Neyshawn Mabry 2 1-2 5; Devin Bodden 4 0-0 12. Totals 23 10-11 66.
3-point goals: Bodden 4, Harrison 3, Young 2, Michaels.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;15;13;9;17 — 54
Lewisburg;12;20;16;18 — 66