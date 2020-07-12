For nearly 15 years, I didn’t miss a trip to Shippensburg University, and for most of that time, I covered the girls’ side of the state track and field championships.
So I felt as though I had pretty good grip on how most of the all-decade team would look.
What I didn’t quite remember was just how dominant the Lewisburg girls track team was at the beginning of the decade.
Five of the track selections come from either the 2010 or 2011 squads, both of which helped the Green Dragons go nearly 18 years and 147 dual meets without a loss.
Add in Jenna Farmer in the 1,600, and Lewisburg accounted for six total selections on the team. Selinsgrove has three girls on the team, but they cover six different events. Megan Hoffman is the most decorated member of the team. The 2019 Selinsgrove graduate picked up the nod in all three sprints — 100, 200 and 400 meters.
Warrior Run and Milton are the other teams with multiple selections on the team.
Valley athletes also did quite well this decade in the throwing events. Selinsgrove’s Courtney McCartney won four gold medals — three in the shot put and one in the discus. Mount Carmel’s Maura Fiamoncini scored two golds and silver in the javelin, while Greenwood’s Mallory Kauffman also pocketed two golds, a silver and a bronze throughout her throwing career.