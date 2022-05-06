Lewisburg wasn’t ready to play Danville early in December.
Not in the sense they were ill-prepared, but the Green Dragons just weren’t adjusted to coach John Vaji yet.
“We’re still learning. They are learning me and what we are teaching offensively,” Vaji said after that 56-48 loss to the Ironmen in December of 2021. “We’re still trying to determine rotations and things like that.”
Once the Green Dragons got rolling, it resulted in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title, a District 4 Class 4A championship and an all-state selection for standout forward Jake Hernandez.
The Pennsylvania Basketball Writers selected Hernandez as a third-team selection for his performance this season. Hernandez is the first Lewisburg player honored since Sam Allen was a second-team honoree in 2015, then a first-team selection in 2016.
“We pushed and pushed him this season. We thought he was one of the better — if not the best — post players in the area,” Vaji said. “He’s athletic; he’s strong. I’d say he’s worth six or eight points in transition because he’s faster than most big guys up and down the floor.”
Hernandez is a big reason Lewisburg had its best season since its 2017 team won a District 4 title.
“We were really hyped for this season; we really thought we could have a good year,” Hernandez said.”We played with a fire that I haven’t seen before.”
Hernandez upped his averages from an outstanding junior season at that saw him average 16.8 points per game. This year, Hernandez was a double-double machine, averaging 18.2 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Green Dragons. He had three double-doubles in the playoffs, including 26 and 11 in the district title win over Athens.
The Green Dragons and Hernandez got a measure of revenge this season.
Due to his transfer from Shikellamy, Hernandez wasn’t able to play in last year’s district playoffs which ended in the first round for Lewisburg against a lower-seeded Athens team. Hernandez also struggled in his junior season against Mifflinburg as he was held to one field goal in each of two losses to the Wildcats.
Beginning with the first game against Mifflinburg this season where he had 27 and 18 in an overtime victory over the Wildcats, Hernandez helped Lewisburg beat Mifflinburg three times this season, including the district semfinals.
Hernandez topped 1,000 career points in the second win over Mifflinburg on Feb. 7, and he made 76% of his foul shots this season.
Sophomore Robert Wright III of Neumann-Goretti earned Class 4A player of the year honors. The point guided the Saints to a 93-68 state final victory over previously undefeated Quaker Valley, which had two first-team selections.
Wright averaged 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, leading the Phiadelphia Catholic League in scoring. He shot 43.5 percent from the 3-point arc.
His scholarship offers — as only a sophomore — include Syracuse, Miami, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Virginia Commonwealth and Wichita State.
Kentucky coach John Calipari was in the Giant Center for the 4A final, primarily to watch Adou Thiero, one of two Quaker Valley senior stars — along with Marcus Frank — to make the first team.
Thiero, an athletic 6-5 swingman, got a scholarship offer from Calipari the day after the game. He also has offers from Cincinnati, Maryland and Pittsburgh.
He averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals. Thiero made the second team in 2020-21.
Frank, also a 6-5 senior, came up with a huge season including 45 points in a District 7 playoff game and 28 in the state final. He averaged 28.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals.
Mike Mastrioianni, who directed Quaker Valley to a 27-1 season, WPIAL championship and the state final, was voted 4A Coach of the Year.
Two of Wright’s teammates, Sultan Adewale and Masud Stewart, also received all-state recognition.
Adewale is an athletic 6-8 big who averaged 11.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots. He shot 58 percent from the field and has offers from DePaul, Oklahoma State, Washington, Mississippi, Rutgers, Memphis and others.
Stewart, a 6-1 senior, averaged 11.4 points and made 45 3-pointers. He is committed to Binghamton.
On the first team for the second straight year, Trey Martin of Boiling Springs averaged 27.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. He shot 55.6 percent from the field.
A 6-4 guard, Martin averaged 19.6 points over a four-year varsity career. He will attend Shippensburg University.
The first team includes a second sophomore, Moses Hipps, a 6-3 guard from Archbishop Carroll. Hipps averaged 18.9 points, made 76 3-pointers, dropped 35 in a January game with Neumann-Goretti, and had two 31-point state-tournament games.
Hipps made the second team last season, and has offers from Temple, LaSalle, Fordham and Virginia Commonwealth.