Running is an escape for Lewisburg sophomore Alanna Jacob.
Cross-country coach Michael Espinosa said Jacob gave her all this season, and she will only improve throughout the rest of her high school running career.
Jacob placed 29th at the PIAA State Championship earlier this month, making her the second-best Lewisburg girls finisher since 2010.
“She’s really made a name for herself, even starting last year,” Espinosa said. “As a ninth grader, she quickly became our top runner.”
Jacob said the state competition was tough, for both her and her competitors.
“States was fun but hot. A lot of athletes, inducing me, were struggling in the heat,” she said. “I was proud, but I was a little disappointed to not get a medal, especially since I was so close. I’m hoping to keep working and use the experience to keep getting better.”
Espinosa said Jacob was an individual medalist in all the invites she attended this season.
Jacob’s athletic success, her academic achievements — including a GPA of 100 percent — and her involvement in the community are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community, and on Valley playing fields.
It’s only trending up from here for Jacob, according to her coach.
“She has already established herself as one of the best girls 2A runners in the state. She can keep moving up from there, and lead on the team as well,” he said. “I’m sure she’s got her mind set to finish every season at the state championships, and will just keep getting better and better.”
Jacob said running improves her mindset.
“Running is kind of like an escape for me. It helps me process everything and feel better if I’m having a bad day,” she said. “I feel good about myself when I’m running, and it’s fun with friends too.”
The Lewisburg cross-country team worked hard this season, Jacob said.
“The season was super-fun. The workouts we do are hard, but we do it together in a great team environment,” she said. “All my teammates are amazing, and we love spending every day together.”
Espinosa said Jacob may be young, but she is already a leader on the team.
“Alanna is not boisterous at all, but she is who she is, and she values her time and efforts,” the coach said. “Even as a sophomore, I considered her as a captain, but she doesn’t need that label to be someone who guides her teammates.”
An English teacher at Lewisburg High, Espinosa said Jacob’s leadership extends to her academics.
“She is a leader through her actions and dedication, not just at practice but in classes too,” he said. “I’ve had her in class, and it was so fun. She was happy to engage with materials and share experiences.”
As a sophomore, Jacob is currently taking several honors courses, as well as an Advanced Placement course.
“It’s way harder than freshman year since I loaded up my classes this year,” she said. “Some nights are pretty busy with practice and homework, but I manage.”
Jacob is a member of the FBLA and has maintained her status on the honor roll every semester since she was in sixth grade.
The athlete said she dives in the winter to stay active and then runs track in the spring.
In the community, Jacob she does volunteer work with the Union County Democrat Youth Advocacy.
“It was my first time working with the group,” she said. “My friend was the organizer and reached out to me. I helped with canvassing and voter registration. It was a lot of fun. I hope to continue volunteering with them.”
Jacob is still exploring what she enjoys and what she might want to pursue as a career.
“I like science and English a lot, so I’d like to do something with that,” she said. “I love sports and running, so that might end up tying in.”
Jacob said she is looking forward to the rest of her cross-country career at Lewisburg, and she will work hard to continue improving.
Given what she has already accomplished, her coach has high expectations for the rest of her career.
“She is very dedicated to off-season work and conditioning,” Espinosa said. “She has the leadership qualities of a team captain. My expectation and hopes are that she stays true to herself in her path.”