COAL TOWNSHIP — Jack Landis was an all-state punter for Lewisburg in 2020, so Zachary Kreisher had a big shoe to fill.
Kreisher’s first opportunity came early in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to Shamokin, and he didn’t disappoint.
In the first half of a scoreless game, the Green Dragons were pinned at their own 2-yard line on fourth down. Shamokin opted not to put a punt returner on the field, instead placing all 11 Indians on the line of scrimmage to try for a defensive play in the end zone.
Kreisher, a junior, quickly got the punt off, avoiding a block. With the roll he moved the ball into Shamokin territory, netting a 57-yard punt to the Indians’ 41.
He made another noteworthy play later in the game, although it went down as simply a 15-yard punt.
On the Green Dragons’ first possession of the second half, with Lewisburg leading 3-0, there was a high snap that could have put the Indians in great field position if mishandled.
Kreisher was able to corral the ball and quickly get off a punt downfield for a much better result.
—Todd Hummel
Passing the testAlthough Zach Gordon had a bigger numbers and his Danville team got the win Friday night, Mifflinburg’s Troy Dressler also had a successful varsity debut at quarterback.
The sophomore hit 50 percent of his pass attempts for 189 yards, and he also led the Wildcats with 24 rushing yards. Andrew Diehl matched the rushing total.
At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, the former varsity lineman more than looked the part. He immediately answered the Ironmen’s kickoff return touchdown with two pinpoint throws that produced 69 yards and a tying score.
In fact, Dressler started 5-of-6 for 118 yards, and was 11-of-19 for 171 yards late in the third quarter.
Perhaps the most important dimension provided Mifflinburg was the ability to move the chains with precise downfield passes. Five of his completions resulted in first downs, and only one of those was shorter than 13 yards.
On a 72-yard drive inside the Danville 5 late in the third quarter, Dressler was 4-for-7 for 67 yards. He hit Jacob Bingaman on a post pattern for 36 yards on third-and-9 from the Mifflinburg 25, and he gunned an 18-yard curl to Cannon Griffith to convert a third-and-12.
“It makes a difference, his arm strength and seeing the field,” said Wildcats coach Jason Dressler, Troy’s father. “He’s doing a good job at seeing things and picking up things quickly.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Their first game, too
Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks wanted to take as much time off the clock as possible before punting at one point during Friday’s 12-0 loss to Pottsville.
With the play clocks not working, the back judge kept the time on the field.
So Hicks stood with the side judge on the field, staring at the back judge and waiting for him to make the routine signal that there were five seconds left on the play clock.
The back judge’s arm never came up, and the third-quarter clock expired. The back judge then threw a flag on the Seals for delay of game.
After some discussion between the officials, eight seconds were put on the clock and the Seals were allowed to punt without a penalty.
—Todd Hummel
Overcoming adversity
Danville had four second-quarter turnovers Friday, starting with a Carter Breed interception on the first play of the period and ending with another Breed theft with four seconds left in the half.
It was a uncharacteristic sequence for the defending district champions, made all the more remarkable by Mifflinburg playing along with three turnovers.
Twice Ironmen quarterback Zach Gordon was picked off trying to get the ball to all-state receiver Carson Persing, once by Breed and then by Andrew Diehl.
“Trying to make (Persing) work for everything,” said Wildcats coach Jason Dressler.
Danville, however, played a turnover-free second half, scoring touchdowns on three consecutive possessions for a 42-7 lead.
“I was proud of the response,” said Ironmen coach Mike Brennan, “but we know, to achieve our goals, we need to be much better.”
—Scott Dudinskie