LEWISBURG — Nick Mahoney shot a 73 on Saturday at the Bucknell Golf Course to claim the Lewisburg Golf Invitational for the second straight year.
Mahoney finished with a 73, beating Mike Felty of Selinsgrove and Griffin Walizer of Central Mountain by four strokes.
Cailyn Schall of Jersey Shore shot a 76 to win the girls portion of the event, beating Kennedy Petrovich of Shamokin by five strokes.
Lewisburg Invitational at Bucknell GC (Par 70)
Boys Standings
1. Nick Mahoney (L), 73; T-2. Mike Felty (Sel) and Griffin Walizer (CM), 77; 4. Bryce Derr (CC), 79; T-5. Sam Wetmiller (Sel), Ben Sohosky (Bloom), and Steven Heverly (CM), 80; 8. Peyton Newlen (CM), 81; T-9. Zeb Hufnaugle (Miff) and Kaleb Wagner (CC), 82; T-11. Liam McClain (JS), Carter Girton (JS), Connor Imbro (Mont), Kyle Beward (MW), 83.
Girls Standings
1. Cailyn Schall (JS), 76; 2. Kennedy Petrovich (Sham), 81; 3. Tori Vonderheid (L), 91; 4. Gracie Murphy (L), 100; 5. Addison Norton (Miff), 105; 6. Natalie Osborne (Miff), 110; 7. Reagan Campbell (WR), 123; 8. Lexi Schmadel (L) 124.