Joey Martin takes his role as the Lewisburg boys basketball team’s captain very seriously, yet he keeps it in its proper perspective.
While he embraces the leadership aspect, at the end of the day, he understands it’s a game that should be a positive experience.
“No one besides each player can control their attitude and effort,” said Green Dragons coach John Vaji. “As a coach I want them to follow the team’s core principles of respect, responsibility, accountability, sportsmanship, and hard work. By doing these things we will be successful both on and off the court.”
That approach has worked for the good-natured Martin, a senior small forward who is averaging 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while carrying a 100.97 GPA in the classroom.
“If you’re not having fun, then why even play?” he said. “Make sure you’re having fun, do what you want to do, and do what makes you happy.”
Martin’s performance on the court, his academic performance, and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
In the past week, Martin averaged 19.5 points a game in wins over Shamokin and St. John Neumann. It’s part of a breakout campaign for Martin, who a season ago was named to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I all-defensive team.
Martin has been playing basketball since elementary school. He was introduced to the sport by his father, who also played in high school.
“I’ve been playing basketball for almost my whole life,” he said. “My dad introduced it to me, and I just have loved the game ever since.”
When he was growing up, he typically played in the post because of his size. His game has evolved to a point where he’s most comfortable facing the basket.
“I always love to get outside and shoot the ball and be able to drive,” he explained. “So now that I have that ability, I am very happy that I can show that all.”
While his position on the court changed since his younger years, so also did his attitude.
“When I was younger, I always struggled with staying positive. and these past few years, I realized complaining hurts me more than it does anyone else,” Martin said. “I just have to remember to stay positive, play my game and just control the things that I can control.
“I make sure I’m not complaining to the referees, keeping my attitude positive the whole game, even when we are going through troubled times.”
Martin has embodied Vaji’s tenets of respect, responsibility, accountability, sportsmanship, and hard work. His Lewisburg teammates noticed and remembered when it was time to choose a captain.
“I really felt honored by having those close guys that I have vote me to be their leader. It really shows how much they support me and how I am playing,” he said. “I’m not always the most vocal person on the court, but when I am I like to give positive reinforcement.”
Controlling what he can control is a mindset Martin maintains in the classroom. He is enrolled in three AP courses this year: Physics, Literature, and Calculus AB. He stays on top of his schoolwork and makes it a point not to procrastinate.
“If I’m really struggling,” Martin said, “I might study on the bus or do something on the way home. But I tend to try and spread out my work, so I’m not doing everything the night before it’s all due. I do a lot of preparation work before the big tests and projects that I have.”
Martin is able to maintain top scores even with his busy schedule, which also encompasses volunteerism.
Martin works with Relay for Life. He was inspired to join the cause because his grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“It really hits home,” Martin said. “I try to give back and help with other people struggling with diseases such as cancer.”
Lewisburg’s basketball team also does volunteer work as a group.
“It’s a big thing. I think community is very important,” Martin said. “My coach says, ‘You’re stronger with a fist than you are with your fingers spread out.’ I try and be as one when it comes to the community.”
Martin hopes to continue playing basketball in college while pursuing his passions of math and science either by majoring in biology on the pre-med track or marine biology.
“(Basketball’s) taught me a lot of life lessons,” Martin said. “In life, you’re gonna face struggles, like you’ll face struggles in a basketball game, but you have to control what you can control and move on from that and keep your head up and stay positive. A lot of those lessons that I learned from basketball, I can also put into my everyday life.”