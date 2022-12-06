Avery Mast became just the third Lewisburg field hockey player to be named all-state first team, and Greenwood seniors Jordan Stroup and Ashlyn Taylor were repeat recipients of the high honor.
Selinsgrove's Sydney Schmouder was a second-team selection for the second consecutive year, one of three Seals to earn acclaim in Class 2A.
In all, nine Valley players were recognized by the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association (PHSFHCA). It marked the 11th consecutive year that the PHSFHCA honored at least nine players from The Daily Item coverage area.
Mast, a junior midfielder, led Lewisburg in goals (18), assists (18) and points (54) as the Green Dragons won their first Class A district championship since 2019, as well as a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title for the first time. Mast joined Cassie Sumfest (2014-17) and Rachel Sumfest (2011) as the program's only all-state first-team players.
Keeley Baker, the Green Dragons senior goalie, was named Class A second-team all-state after a 15-6 season that included nine shutouts. She stopped 91 of 121 shots on goal this past season, and joined Kerstin Koons (honorable mention, 2021) to earn all-state accolades.
Tia and Whitney Berge, the daughters of Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge, earned Class A all-state honorable mention.
Whitney Berge, a junior forward, was second to Mast with 15 assists and 43 points. Her 14 goals tied for fourth on the team. Tia Berge, a freshman mid, totaled 12 points (six assists) in her varsity debut.
Stroup was named Class A all-state for a fourth time, and first team for the third consecutive year. She was primarily a mid in 2020, a defender in 2021 and a forward this past season. The Kutztown-bound Stroup, who missed portions of each of the previous two seasons to ACL tears, topped 20 goals and 50 points in a season for the first time in her career.
Taylor's second all-state nod gave Greenwood at least two first-teamers for a fifth straight year. The Kent State recruit served as a defensive mid in her senior season, finishing with 20 career goals and 50-plus points.
Selinsgrove had three or more honorees for the 18th consecutive year.
Schmouder, a senior mid headed to Indiana (Pa.), had 22 points (seven goals) for the HAC-I co-champion Seals. She finished her four-year varsity career with 33 goals and 87 points.
Sophomore forward Carly Aument led Selinsgrove in goals (13) and points (32) — both career-high totals — for the second consecutive year and repeated as honorable mention. Lexi Freed, another junior forward for the Seals, achieved honorable-mention status after a career-best 26-point campaign that included a team-high 10 assists.
Midd-West and Selinsgrove were honored as PHSFHCA Team GPA Award recipients for the third consecutive year. Qualifying teams earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.3 (4.0 scale) or 92 percent (100 scale).
The Mustangs had six seniors and juniors recognized as All-Academic. Selinsgrove had 15 players achieve All-Academic status.
PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY COACHES ASSOCIATION
TEAM GPA AWARD & JUNIOR/SENIOR ACADEMIC AWARDS
Midd-West: Chole Hoffman, jr.; Emily Kline, jr.; Delaney Klingler, sr.; Lorna Oldt, sr.; Paris Seibel, sr.; Sarah Shupp, x.
Selinsgrove: Carly Aument, jr.; Makayla Barge, jr.; Ali Beddall, jr.; Ava Blair, sr.; Alli Bucher, jr.; Lynley Burke, jr.; Alayna Davis, sr.; Regan Drasher, sr.; Lexi Felty, jr.; Abbey Gearhart, jr.; Isabella Kadryna, jr.; Cassidy Kibler, sr.; Anna Kratzer, sr.; Alexis Savidge, sr.; Sydney Schmouder, sr.