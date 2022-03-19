LEWISBURG — Kimberly Shannon sent a message to the rest of the 500-yard freestyle field when she went under 5 minutes in the preliminaries Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships.
That swim put the Lewisburg sophomore on the fast track to a gold medal one day after she claimed silver in the 200 individual medley.
When the 500 free participants reconvened Saturday evening, Shannon slashed more than five seconds off her heat time to win in 4:51.98.
“I knew it was going to be a good race. I didn’t think it would be that good of a race,” Shannon said. “That’s probably one of the best races I’ve ever had.”
Wyoming Seminary junior Ryleigh Collins and Shannon exchanged the lead throughout the race. It wasn’t until the final leg that Shannon was able to pull away to claim the state crown.
“I’m so excited about it,” she said. “I just went a PR, which was really good for me. I’ve been training for this a long time, and I knew what I needed to do.”
Danville junior Brenna Ross followed her third-place finish in the 50 free on the first night of the meet with another championship swim Saturday. When asked about the 100 breaststroke after taking bronze in the 50 free, Ross said she was going to “kill it.” She didn’t disappoint, going 1:03.73 in the 100 breast final for another third-place finish. Ross was just a quarter-second behind runner-up Peyton Scott of Indiana High.
“It went really well. That was a huge time drop,” said Ross, who was 2.09 seconds faster than her prelim. “I’m really happy with it. I made some changes to my warmup and got really hyped up.”
Ross thought her warmup for the prelims was lacking, so she focused on that aspect before the final.
“I swim well when I have that pressure on myself,” she said. “I just didn’t warm up enough. I really made sure to warm up my legs.”
Danville’s relay team of Coyla Bartholomew, Alivia Shen, Caroline Spahr and Ross advanced to 400 free final and finished seventh overall (3:38.77).
“It’s so fun to have everybody hyping each other up like that,” Ross said. “It’s just really exciting being around a great group of people. They just make it so fun.”
Three local swimmers competed in the 100 free — Danville’s Bartholomew and Spahr, and Bloomsburg’s Annabell Reck, a Southern Columbia student. Bartholomew topped the group with a time of 54.69 which was good enough for 19th overall. Reck placed 21st in 55.08, while Spahr posted a 55.64 to place 27th overall.
On the boys’ side, Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez finished 19th in the 500 free with a time of 4:59.46. Despite not reaching the consolation or championship swims in the event, the sophomore posted a sub-5-minutes time (4:59.46).
Mifflinburg senior Sean Witmer impressed with a fifth-place finish in the 100 breast (58.68), dropping his prelim time by a quarter-second. Sam Deluca, Witmer’s classmate, also qualified for a night swim in the 100 backstroke, and finished seventh in the consolations in 54.93.
Witmer, who appeared to hurt his shoulder on the first day, came back strong Saturday, posting a PR in both of swims.
“It feels awesome,” Witmer said. “I’m so glad that was my last swim of my high school career. That’s how I wanted it to end.
“I had a lot of confidence from this morning. I just wanted to come out and beat that time.”