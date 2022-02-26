MONTOURSVILLE — North Penn-Liberty went on a big second-quarter run Saturday to take control in a 54-33 win over Northumberland Christian in a District 4 Class A boys basketball semifinal.
“Frustration happens and you have to work through it,” Northumberland Christian coach JeremiahBennett said. “There’s always going to be conflict. There’s always going to be things that don’t go your way. You just have to make adjustments, no matter what.”
Liberty's went on a 16-0 run in the second period, which gave it a 29-16 halftime lead over the Lions.
“They have a good zone defense, and we tried to work that in practice,” Bennett said. “We moved the ball well in practice, but we weren’t getting good looks at the basket. We tried to get outside shots, but we didn’t do a good job knocking those down.”
The Warriors finished with five made 3-pointers, but most of those came after the game was out of hand. Henry McElroy led Northumberland Christian with 12 points, and Luke Snyder chipped in 11.
The Warriors (20-5) will play Lourdes Regional in the third-place game, and the winner of that will qualify for the state tournament. The Red Raiders beat the Warriors by seven in a regular-season contest.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS A SEMIFINAL
NORTH PENN-LIBERTY 54, NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 33
Liberty (14-8) 54
Caiden Alexander 1 0-0 2; Hunter Thompson 6 0-0 14; Derek Litzleman 0 8-12 8; Kyle Davis 4 0-1 10; Devin Bradley 1 0-0 2; Noah Shedden 5 7-8 18. Totals 17 15-21 54.
3-point goals: Thompson 2, Davis 2, Shedden.
Did not score: None.
Northumberland Christian (20-5) 33
Conner Bennett 2 0-0 6; Sam Garvin 1 0-0 2; Luke Snyder 4 2-6 11; Cole Knauss 0 0-1 0; Henry McElroy 5 0-0 12; Alec Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-7 33.
3-point goals: McElroy 2, Bennett 2, Snyder.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Liberty;11;18;13;12 — 54
Norry Christian;10;6;12;5 — 33