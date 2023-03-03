MONTOURSVILLE — The Shamokin boys are headed back to the state playoffs.
Case Lichty and Joey Hile each scored 21 points in the 66-61 win over Athens in the District 4 4A third-place game on Friday at Montoursville Area H.S.
Lichty and Hile combined for 42 points, 67% of the scoring for the Indians.
“We’ve been playing together for a while,” said Lichty. “I think it’s pretty awesome.”
Lichty went on to say that he didn’t think him and Hile had ever both scored 20 points in a game, at any level.
“We needed every bit of it,” said Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman. “I thought they did a good job of finishing.”
The Indians will play the District 2 runner-up in the first round of the state playoffs, which will be either Valley View or Scranton Prep. The District 2 title game is on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
Zimmerman said he doesn’t know much about either team.
“We’ll worry about that tomorrow,” said the former Susquehanna and Bucknell standout.
The win also brought a measure of revenge for the Indians, who were bounced by the Wildcats in last season’s semifinals.
Neither team could find an edge for most of the 1st half. Lichty and Hile combined for 11 of Shamokin’s 14 points in the first quarter while Athens guard Mason Lister found himself garnering little resistance while driving into the paint for easy scores.
Shamokin finally earned some separation in the scoreline with a 13-6 run to end the half. Lichty caught fire, knocking down a pair of treys and converting on a layup to put the Indians up 5 going into halftime.
“It (the run) was huge,” said Zimmerman. “I think that was huge for us because we knew we could still play better.”
The offensive momentum carried over into the second half. Lichty and Hile were still stuffing the scorebook, but the Indians still had no answer for Lister. Lister only seemed to get more and more confident as the game went on.
Lister eventually finished the game with 27 points, failing to knock down two key sets of free throws that would have given him 30.
Within the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Wildcats had tied the game at 50 following a pair of layups by Lister and Lucas Horton.
From there, however, Shamokin made a push to retake the lead. Hile knocked down a pair of shots to put the Indians back up by multiple possessions.
Hile fouled out soon after, but the damage was done. Paired with a clutch three-point play by Rylan Price off the bench, the Indians led by as much as 6 with under two minutes left to play.
The Wildcats weren’t done fighting. A pair of buckets by Lister once again made it a one-score game with under a minute to play.
Clutch free-throw shooting by Cam Annis and J.J. Leiby put the Indians up by multiple possessions again.
This time, the Wildcats never recovered.
The Indians will have a week to prepare for their state playoff game.
“We feel like we have guys that can play,” said Zimmerman. “We’re looking forward to playing in the state tournament.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A BOYS BASKETBALL
CONSOLATION FINAL
At Montoursville Area H.S.
SHAMOKIN 66, ATHENS 61
Shamokin (19-8) 66
Case Lichty 8 0-0 21; Joey Hile 9 2-2 21; Jenssyn Shuey 3 4-6 10; Cam Annis 2 3-4 7; Jason Leiby 1 1-2 4; Rylan Price 1 1-1 3; Connor Mattern 0 0-1 0. Totals 24 11-16 66.
3-point goals: Lichty 5, Hile, Leiby
Did not score: Mattern, Brett Nye, Andrew Leffler
Athens (17-8) 61
Mason Lister 10 7-11 27; Lucas Horton 5 0-0 12; Xavier Watson 3 0-0 8; Chris Mitchell 3 2-2 8; Kolsem Keathley 1 4-5 6. Totals 22 13-18 61.
3-point goals: Watson 2, Horton 2
Did not score: Jase Babcock, Connor Mosher, Lucas Kraft, Carson Smith, Korey Miller
Score by quarters
Shamokin;14;24;12;16 – 66
Athens;16;17;13;15 – 61