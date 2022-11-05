HERSHEY — As the Heartland Athletic Conference’s cross-country meet wound down several weeks ago at Shikellamy Stadium, at least one Danville runner talked about moving closer to Lewisburg.
Well, Saturday afternoon, the Ironmen caught their District 4 rivals.
And, thanks to a tiebreaker, Jeff Brandt’s squad slipped past Lewisburg just far enough to claim some hardware.
“That was a biggie,” Brandt admitted. “Top-five today should be our top-six because our sixth runner broke the tie. And our sixth runner beat their sixth runner. … I respect Lewisburg’s program, and Ron Hess does a great job, but we were getting a little closer to them each week.
“It was a great race for us all. Our three seniors — Rory (Lieberman), Nate Girmay and Jonah Weaver — had really strong races.”
While Lieberman was the first runner across the finish line — he became Danville’s first individual cross-country champion in the process — the Ironmen received strong efforts behind the University of Pennsylvania recruit as Brandt’s bunch claimed second place in the PIAA’s Class 2A team standings.
Dane Spahr (48th), Weaver (57th), Girmay (81st), and Owen Crane (83rd) backed Lieberman’s winning effort. Lewisburg, meanwhile, countered with Jonathan Hess (16th), Virginia Commonwealth commit Thomas Hess (32nd), Jonah Carney (73rd), Ben Bailey (78th) and Liam Shabahang (79th).
“To help this team, I knew I was going to have to get that low stick, and that’s exactly what I did,” Lieberman said. “Everyone stepped up today. Everyone ran so great. I’m so proud of this team. I know how hard everyone works on this team and it means so much — not only for us but for Coach Brandt.”
Danville and Lewisburg finished with 128 points apiece, but since the Ironmen’s No. 6 runner Adam Gallo (124th) finished in front of the Green Dragons’ Micah Zook (151st) that meant the second-place team medal was headed to Montour County. Grove City easily won the team title with 67 points.
“It was a great day for Coach Brandt,” said Danville boys track coach Jon Vella.
Lewisburg won Class 2A team titles each of the previous three years.
“It’s disappointing about the third-place finish, but we’re happy to be here and happy to be in it again,” said Ron Hess, who has directed the Green Dragons to a fourth, three firsts, and a third in his five seasons at the helm. “We had some very good efforts. … I’m proud of all these guys.
“I was really impressed with Jonathan’s race,” Ron Hess added. “Ben Bailey had a heck of a day; he was up there with Liam and Jonah. Our guys battled hard. It was a very impressive race.”
Logan Strawser, who ran for Juniata yet attends East Juniata, finished two spots behind Lieberman in third place. Another East Juniata runner, Wesley Ehrisman, was 127th. Other local finishers included Milton’s Ryan Bickhart (64th), Shamokin’s Tyler Kerstetter (123rd), and Anden Aitkins of Midd-West (145th).
In Class 3A, Shikellamy’s Sam Hennett finished in 92nd place, while Derick Blair of Selinsgrove wound up 151st.
Mount Carmel’s Kris Kalbarchick and Ethan Rush of Southern Columbia were the only local runners competing at the Class A level. Kalbarchick finished 172nd, while Rush checked in at 205th.
PIAA BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS A
At Parkview Cross Country Course, Hershey
Team standings: 1. Central Cambria, 95; 2. Jenkintown, 108; 3. Winchester Thurston, 141; 4. Eden Christian, 146; 5. Riverview, 164.
Order of finish: 1. Thomas Smigo, Palisades, 16:33.40; 2. Tyler Rader, Huntingdon, 16:39.30; 3. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 16:42.20; 4. Kevin Sherry, Coudersport, 17:00.40; 5. Landon Hostetter, Annville-Cleona, 17:19.80; 6. Creed Dewing, Northeast Bradford, 17:20.70; 7. Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 17:22.50; 8. Maxwell Hamilton, Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 17:23.30; 9. Aiden Lechleitner, Central Cambria, 17:30.40; 10. Jesse Patterson, Jenkintown, 17:33.70; 11. Cody Roberts, Central Cambria, 17:34.60; 12. Kendel Jones, Elk Lake, 17:35.00; 13. Oliver Heintzelman, Northwest, 17:39.80; 14. Evan George, Central Cambria, 17:40.10; 15. Jack Novelli, Wyoming Seminary, 17:44.70; 16. James Couch, Freedom, 17:45.90; 17. Henry Friedrichs, Veritas Academy, 17:46.00; 18. Dillon Green, Marion Center, 17:46.60; 19. Sam Hetrick, Saegertown, 17:54.30; 20. Brayden Clarke, Lackawanna Trail, 17:57.10; 21. Amberson Bauer, Riverview, 17:58.60; 22. Oliver Michell, Jenkintown, 17:59.30; 23. Chase Miller, Cochranton, 17:59.80; 24. Nate Sinkovich, Montrose, 18:00.00; 25. Ethan Haring, Eden Christian, 18:04.40; 172. Kris Kalbarchick, Mount Carmel, 20:12.60; 205. Ethan Rush, Southern Columbia, 20:52.00.
CLASS 2A
Team: 1. Grove City, 67; 2. Danville, 128; 3. Lewisburg, 128; 4. Hampton, 139; 5. Lampeter-Strasburg, 185.
Order of finish: 1. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 15:53.60; 2. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 16:10.70; 3. Logan Strawser, Juniata, 16:18.50; 4. Colin Whitaker, Lampeter-Strasburg, 16:18.90; 5. M.J. Pottinger, Grove City, 16:33.90; 6. Manny Diaz, Bradford, 16:36.00; 7. Matthew Santana, Northwestern Lehigh, 16:40.70; 8. Chad Muckey, Philipsburg-Osceola, 16:41.10; 9. Mason Stewart, Uniontown, 16:46.10; 10. Joshua Jones, Grove City, 16:50.20; 11. Kristian Mizdail, Cowanesque Valley, 16:50.30; 12. Tommy Crum, Boiling Springs, 16:51.10; 13. Ethan Papa, Blackhawk, 16:54.50; 14. Dale Hall, Hampton, 16:55.60; 15. Patrick Burgos, Elizabeth Forward, 16:55.60; 16. Jonathan Hess, Lewisburg, 16:55.70; 17. Ben Devine, Lampeter-Strasburg, 16:57.80; 18. Matt Schwertfeger, Laurel Highlands, 16:59.80; 19. Julian Kletz, Montour, 17:02.40; 20. Dominic Flitcraft, Hopewell, 17:03.90; 21. Nick Hockenbury, Lake-Lehman, 17:04.20; 22. Duke Ebert, Allentown Central Catholic, 17:10.20; 23. Ciaran Chambers, Holy Ghost Prep, 17:17.10; 24. Owen Schessler, North Catholic, 17:19.00; 25. Owen Cummings, Cowanesque Valley, 17:23.90; 32. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 17:36.10; 48. Dane Spahr, Danville, 17:49.60; 57. Jonah Weaver, Danville, 17:56.40; 64. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 18:02.10; 73. Jonah Carney, Lewisburg, 18:12.60; 78. Ben Bailey, Lewisburg, 18:18.30; 79. Liam Shabahang, Lewisburg, 18:19.00; 81. Nathanial Girmay, Danville, 18:20.80; 83. Owen Crane, Danville, 18:22.90; 123. Tyler Kerstetter, Shamokin, 18:49.70; 124. Adam Gallo, Danville, 18:51.10; 145. Anden Aitkins, Midd-West, 19:03.30; 151. Micah Zook, Lewisburg, 19:08.70.
Class 3A
Team: 1. North Allegheny, 85; 2. LaSalle College, 161; 3. Penncrest, 182; 4. North Penn, 192; 5. Hempfield (Dist. 3), 198.
Order of finish: 1. Brian DiCola, Hatboro-Horsham, 15:24.20; 2. Drew Griffith, Butler, 15:35.20; 3. Jack Bertram, North Allegheny, 16:09.70; 4. Brett Kroboth, Peters Twp, 16:13.50; 5. Patrick Lawson, Haverford Twp, 16:17.80; 6. Aidan Hodge, Hempfield (Dist. 3), 16:19.90; 7. Drew Brill, LaSalle College, 16:28.60; 8. Gavin Mogck, Penncrest, 16:29.60; 9. Aryan Abbaraju, Unionville, 16:31.30; 10. Matt Castronuovo, Upper Dublin, 16:31.70; 11. Kamden Kramer, McDowell, 16:34.60; 12. Quentin Ryan, Haverford Twp, 16:35.00; 13. Connor Britton, Avon Grove, 16:36.50; 14. Ari Snyder, Chambersburg, 16:37.90; 15. Vinay Raman, Hershey, 16:38.80; 16. Nick Sloff, State College, 16:39.20; 17. Cohen Manges, Mechanicsburg, 16:39.80; 18. Adam Kingston, Manheim Twp, 16:41.30; 19. Matthew O’Brien, Susquehannock, 16:43.50; 20. Gregory Kossuth, North Allegheny, 16:53.80; 21. Hayden Parks, Greencastle-Antrim, 16:55.50; 22. Ryan McGinley, LaSalle College, 16:56.50; 23. Jordan Tiday, Cumberland Valley, 16:57.20; 24. Jack Czarnecki, Council Rock North, 17:00.20; 25. Jackson Pajak, North Allegheny, 17:01.20; 92. Sam Hennett, Shikellamy, 17:49.00; 151. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 18:18.20.