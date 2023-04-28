The Daily Item
PHILADELPHIA — Danville senior Rory Lieberman turned in a blistering final 400 meters to win the title in the high school 3,000 meters at the Penn Relays on Friday.
Lieberman, who won the Class 2A state title in cross-country last fall, finished in 8:34.16, a little more than a second ahead of Nate Boutin, out of New York. Lieberman was seventh as a junior.
Lieberman, who is signed to run at the University of Pennsylvania next fall, becomes Danville’s first Penn Relays champion since Shelby Freedman won the girl’s javelin in 2014.
East Juniata’s Logan Strawser was 18th in the same race, finishing in 8:48.21.
Lieberman moved up 13 spots in one lap to move into fourth at the 1,400-meter mark. The senior then turned in four consecutive laps faster than the previous lap to claim the title. He moved into first with two laps to go.
His fastest lap was the final 400 meters, where he covered the Franklin Field track in 1:00.16, the fastest lap of any of the 25 runners throughout the entire race.
Mount Carmel thrower Avery Dowkus finished 10th in the girls’ discus with a best toss of 38-feet, 5-inches. Brittania Johnson, of Jamaica, won the title with a throw of 46 feet.
Lewisburg’s 4x100 team of Maddy Moyers, Maddie Still, Asha Hohmuth, Caroline Blakeslee finished third in their heat in 50.60 seconds.