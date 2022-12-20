Danville senior cross-country standout Rory Lieberman lost once this fall. It took the second-fastest time ever clocked by a Pennsylvania high school runner to beat him.
Lieberman won everything other than the Paul Short Invitational — where he ran one of the fastest times in the nation this year in a runner-up finish. Those victories included his first individual district title and the PIAA Cross-County Class 2A championship.
The Penn-bound senior ran away from the field in the last 800 yards in Hershey to become Danville’s first individual state cross-country champion. For that, he is The Daily Item’s 2022 Male Cross-Country Runner of the Year.
Southern Columbia state medalist Kate Moncavage is the Female Cross-Country Runner of the Year. A state champion in her own right, she earned her second state medal in cross-country.
Lieberman had close calls at PIAA Championships before finally breaking through. As a junior, he was fifth at the state meet in 2021. Last spring, competing in Class 3A track & field, he finished second in the two-mile at states, out-sprinting eventual 3A cross-country champion Brian DiCola — who beat Lieberman at the Paul Short Invitational — to the finish line.
Gold was the only thing he wanted in early November.
“I’m pretty competitive, and being as competitive as I am, you never want to lose,” Lieberman said of his loss at the Short Invitational, where he ran a time of 14:47. “You can’t be disappointed with something like that. It was one of my best races ever, and it put me in a good spot at states and put my confidence at an all-time high.”
He followed that result by running away from the field at districts, beating the second-place runner by 49 seconds to claim his first crown.
Heading into his final state cross-country meet, Lieberman had two different goals: Win and help his team to as high a finish as possible.
To do so, he did his job, breaking away from Ringgold’s Ryan Pajack in the final 1,000 meters to claim gold.
“I pushed myself as hard as I ever have in that race. I wanted to win and get the lowest stick possible for our team,” he said. “I put in one last surge at 4K, and it broke Pajak. I knew I had it in the bag, so I ran until I was totally exhausted.”
“Rory is an amazing athlete and leader,” Danville coach Jeff Brandt said. “His self-discipline to train well all year round is excellent. He is extremely coachable and a very good role model.”
Lieberman accomplished nearly all of his individual goals this fall. Just as important: He closed his high school cross-country career with two medals from the state meet after helping lead Danville to a runner-up finish.
“He definitely had the goal to be individual state champion, but just as important to him was the team doing well,” Brandt said. “He is very team-oriented, which is refreshing to coach.”
“It was a great way to finish — everybody ran great,” Lieberman said. “We needed everyone to run their best, and they did.”
Moncavage, a junior at Southern, claimed her second consecutive District 4 Class A crown and then enjoyed another top-10 finish at states.
After finishing seventh at states as a sophomore, Moncavage — the Class 2A state champion in the 800 last spring — dropped 10 seconds off her time at states and finished fourth.
At districts, Moncavage easily won her second consecutive individual title — she was second as a freshman — dropping 40 seconds from her winning time as a sophomore to claim gold in 19:22 — 35 seconds ahead of any other runner.
In the state meet, Moncavage stayed at the front from the beginning. She was second at the one- and two-mile points, and eventually finished fourth.
“I’m happy with my time; I did improve a lot since last year,” said Moncavage. “I was going for a top-three, but I’m OK. I did well early on, but I’m happy with it.”