Life and death

I was crossing a fence row when I spotted the skull. Bleached from the sun, it almost shined. Stopping to examine it closer, it appeared to be from an adult whitetail doe. Other than the skull and a few rib bones, the animalís remains had been scattered or consumed.
What caused the animal's death was a mystery. Perhaps it was simply old and succumbed to the weather. Possibly it had been diseased or injured by a motor vehicle or predator. Could it have died giving birth the year before? Questions that will have to remain unanswered. The only thing I could rule out for certain was that it had not starved as the area holds plenty of food for a hungry whitetail.
Holding the skull, I thought of several other peculiar incidents in the past where I had found animals that had expired.
The most puzzling would be a group of six turkey skeletons I found under a tree. What killed this group of birds all in one location? Was it disease, a predator, or something else? I did find a nearby tree that showed signs of being burned by what I assume was a lightning strike. Could this have been the cause of the birdís demise? Had the winter weather been too much for the turkeys? The breast bones of all six were still intact so I doubt that it was a predator. I guess is this will just be one more of natureís puzzles that goes unsolved.
Many years ago, while attempting to train a young springer spaniel, the dog found three hen pheasants all within a few feet of each other in chest-high vegetation. All three had their throats chewed open with no other signs of damage. Being that the area bordered wetlands, I assume that birds were killed by either a weasel or a mink as both are known for tearing out the throat of their prey. My guess is at the time of the kill, it was simply more food than the animal could use.
I once witnessed a kestrel — a small avian predator about the size of a pigeon or smaller ñ knock a rooster pheasant out of the air. The much larger pheasant, once on the ground, fended off the attack. But it was amazing to me that a bird the size of a kestrel would even take on such a larger target.
On another outing, it was nearing quitting time when I heard a rooster pheasant crow from a nearby fence row. Having already bagged my two birds, I decided the fence row would be a good place for my German Shorthair Pointer Jack and me to start the following morning.
Starting our hunt the next day, it was only minutes until Jack went on point. My wife and I moved in to flush the bird and found it was dead. The rooster was missing its head — a sign I'm told of a possible horned owl attack. While we did not witness the event, I have both seen and heard owls working the area before.
While many people would like you to believe that nature is all rainbows and buttercups, the truth is it can be cruel. The number one rule of nature is that some must die so others may live. Whether an animal's carcass feeds other animals, insects or simply goes back to the soil, in one way or another it benefits other lives. As intended, nothing goes to waste in the natural world.