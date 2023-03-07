The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov each had two goals and an assist and Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
Ross Colton also scored, Mikhail Sergachev had two assists and Alexei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves for the Lightning. They had been 0-4-1 since a 3-0 victory in Detroit on Feb. 25.
Morgan Frost and Brendan Lemieux scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 34 saves. The Flyers have lost five of six.
After each team scored once in the first period, Tampa Bay took command with three goals in the second.
Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 4, OT
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby’s power-play goal 2:45 into overtime finished off a frantic rally as Pittsburgh slipped by Columbus on Tuesday night.
The Penguins trailed the Blue Jackets, who began the night with the NHL’s worst record, by four early in the second period but found a way to win for the fifth time in six games.
Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker and Danton Heinen scored in a 3:38 span early in the third period to pull the Penguins even. Crosby’s 28th goal of the season — a blast from the left circle — in the extra period allowed Pittsburgh to escape.
Zucker finished with two goals for Pittsburgh to push him across the 20-goal plateau for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Evgeni Malkin had three assists for the Penguins. Crosby and Rickard Rakell added two assists each while keeping the Blue Jackets winless at PPG Paints Arena since November 2015.
Casey DeSmith stopped all 15 shots he faced after replacing an ineffective Tristan Jarry early in the second period.
Panthers 2, Golden Knights 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as Florida defeated Vegas Tuesday night, ending Vegas’ three-game winning streak.
Ryan Lomberg and Aleksander Barkov each scored a goal for the Panthers, which has now won two in a row as they kept pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Florida is 4-1-0 all-time against the Golden Knights in Sunrise.
Shea Theodore scored the lone goal of the game for Vegas. Adin Hill made 40 saves in the loss.
Maple Leafs 4, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Auston Matthews scored on a power play with 2:53 remaining and Toronto beat New Jersey on Tuesday night.
Michael Bunting tied the game on a rebound with 4:50 to play, and Calle Jarnkrok and Mitch Marner also scored for the Leafs. Ilya Samsonov was outstanding, making 30 saves.
Erik Haula had two goals and an assist and a stitched-up Ondrej Palat had a goal and two assists for New Jersey, which is now 17-4-3 since Jan. 7. Vitek Vanecek had 21 saves for the Devils.
Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 3, SO
MONTREAL — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, and Carolina rallied to beat Montreal on Tuesday night.
Brent Burns and Teuvo Teraivainen also scored in the tiebreaker for the Hurricanes, and Rem Pitlick and Nick Suzuki tallied for the Canadiens.
Jaccob Slavin, Brady Skjei and Jesper Fast had goals in regulation, and Brett Pesce had two assists for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes, who won their third straight and eighth in the last 10.