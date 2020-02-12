The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Yanni Gourde’s wrist shot from in close 2:45 into overtime gave the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.
The Lightning picked up their eighth straight win when Gourde took a cross-ice feed from Brayden Point and ripped the puck over Matt Murray’s right arm.
n Islanders 5, Flyers 3
NEW YORK — Ryan Pulock scored the tiebreaking goal with 41 seconds remaining, and New York recovered after giving up a three-goal, and beat Philadelphia.
Josh Bailey, Jordan Eberle and Leo Komarov each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Martin also scored to help the Islanders win for the fifth time in eight games (5-1-2). Mathew Barzal had three assists.
n Panthers 5, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Florida’s fourth line of Mike Matheson, Mark Pysyk and Noel Acciari each scored, and accounted for eight points as Florida snapped a three-game losing streak.
n Sabres 3, Red Wings 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sam Reinhart jammed in a loose puck for the go-ahead goal 57 seconds into the third period in the Buffalo’s win over Detroit.
n Maple Leafs 3,
Coyotes 2, OT
TORONTO — Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 into overtime, and Toronto beat Arizona.
n Wild 4, Golden Knights 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala kept up his recent surge for Minnesota with a goal and two assists, and the Wild matched their season high with three power-play scores on the way to a victory over Vegas.
n Rangers 4, Jets 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Chris Kreider scored twice, and New York beat Winnipeg, snapping the Jets’ three-game winning streak.