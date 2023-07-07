The Daily Item
A barrage of thunderstorms kept the Danville-based Central Susquehanna Soccer Club from starting its U.S. Youth Soccer National President’s Cup tournament on Friday.
Afternoon games at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, were delayed for hours before tournament officials postponed play for the rest of the day.
“Due to ongoing lightning, torrential rain and now a flood warning, all 13U and 14U girls and boys matches have been postponed (to Saturday) morning,” tournament officials wrote in an update to team parents.
The CSSC Phoenix — with eight players from Danville, two from Lewisburg and one each from Sunbury, Northumberland, Shamokin and the Southern Columbia School District — were set to square off with Columbus United of Ohio at 3 p.m. Friday in the opening of group play.
The postponement was announced at 7:36 p.m.
The Phoenix will begin play in Group B at 9 a.m. today against Ohio, then face FC Alliance of Tennessee at 5 p.m. On Sunday, they’ll close group play against St. Louis Scott Gallagher club of Missouri.
Group A has teams from Kansas, South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey. The top two teams in each group advance to Monday’s semifinals with the final set for Tuesday. Teams get three points for a win and one for a tie.
Phoenix is the 14th-ranked 13U team in the nation according to Gotsoccer.com.