The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record for consecutive home wins in a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Cedric Paquette and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Tampa Bay, which won its 11th game in a row on home ice.
n Oilers 4, Panthers 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Adam Larsson scored his first goal since last February, Leon Draisaitl added an insurance goal seconds into the third period, and Edmonton beat Florida.
n Predators 4, Blues 3
ST. LOUIS — Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal early in the third period, and Nashville held off St. Louis.
n Bruins 4, Red Wings 1
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored his 42nd goal of the season to lead Boston past Detroit, giving Bruce Cassidy of the Bruins his 200th victory as an NHL coach.
n Sharks 2, Wild 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Martin Jones stopped 39 shots for his first shutout of the season, and Dylan Gambrell scored his third goal for San Jose in a win over Minnesota.
n Stars 4, Canadiens 3, OT
MONTREAL — Tyler Seguin scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give Dallas a comeback victory over Montreal.
n Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Auston Matthews scored and Jack Campbell made 24 saves for his third win in four games with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a victory over Ottawa.
n Kings 3, Avalanche 1
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Col. — Tyler Toffoli scored twice in the final minute to complete a hat trick, and Los Angeles beat Colorado at the Air Force Academy in the third and final outdoor game in the NHL this season.