The Associated Press
MONTREAL — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning (22-13-4). Vasilevskiy improved to 10-1-2 all-time against Montreal.
Defenseman Jeff Petry scored for the Canadiens (18-17-6), who have lost four games in a row. Carey Price made 21 saves in Montreal’s first home game after a seven-game trip.
Tampa Bay improved to 15-2-0 against Atlantic-division opponents this season.
All the scoring came in the first period.
n Sabres 3, Oilers 2, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel scored on a penalty shot 1:09 into overtime, and Buffalo rallied from a two-goal deficit.
Eichel was awarded the penalty shot after Edmonton’s Oscar Klefbom interfered with the Sabres’ captain as he attempted to break in alone across the Oilers’ blue line. Eichel couldn’t get a shot off on the delayed penalty, and Oilers goalie Mike Smith made an acrobatic save to prevent Sam Reinhart from scoring from the lower right circle.
The Sabres snapped a four-game skid and improved to 2-6-1 in their past nine.
The slump led to Sabres general manager Jason Botterill shaking up Buffalo’s lineup by completing two separate trades within 45 minutes of the puck drop.
First he relieved a logjam at the blue line and freed up salary-cap space by trading defenseman Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens for a fourth-round draft pick. Botterill then sent the newly acquired selection to acquire veteran forward Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames.
n Panthers 6, Senators 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Frank Vatrano scored the deciding goal as part of Florida’s four-goal outburst in the second period, and the Panthers beat Ottawa.
Evgenii Dadonov scored his second power-play goal of the game to tie it at 2-all for Florida (21-14-5), and 89 seconds later Noel Acciari gave the Panthers the lead.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves, and earned his first road win since Oct. 30.
n Devils 2, Islanders 1
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Nico Hischier scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 shots, and New Jersey beat New York.
P.K. Subban also scored to help the Devils win their third straight and improve to 6-2-1 in their last nine games.
Brock Nelson scored for New York and Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves as the Islanders lost their fourth straight at Nassau Coliseum.
n Blue Jackets 2, Bruins 1
BOSTON — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 52 seconds into overtime, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots, and Columbus beat Boston.
Sonny Milano also scored for the Blue Jackets, tying the game two minutes into the third period. Dubois won it by finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with Seth Jones.
David Pastrnak scored his 30th goal of the season for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 31 saves as the Bruins lost in overtime or a shootout for the third time in four games.