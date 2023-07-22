LONG POND — Brexton Busch was just a preschooler when dad tossed him in the air in victory lane at Pocono.
Kyle Busch is ready to toss Brexton the keys — OK, fine, NASCAR vehicles don’t use keys — to his truck at Kyle Busch Motorsports and have his son replace him behind the wheel.
It just might take a few years.
The 38-year-old Busch mapped out a succession plan that started with his retirement from the elite Cup Series when Brexton is 15 years old and ends with his son taking the full-time ride in Trucks once dad completely calls it quits from NASCAR.
Busch, though, is still in his prime and proved it again Saturday at Pocono.
He passed Shane Heim on the last lap and won the Truck Series at Pocono Raceway. It marked the 100th career win for KBM, Busch’s 64th win in Trucks, and extended his record of 229 victories across the three major NASCAR series.
“We needed this 100th win to get it over with,” Busch said. “It’s a monumental day. It’s a century mark of being able to win 100 races. We’re just a small team. We found a home here in the Trucks.”
Brexton is just 8 years old and has carried on the family racing tradition — dad is a two-time Cup champion; uncle Kurt won the 2004 championship — and he already won races in various disciplines around the country.