Milton coach Eric Yoder wasn’t sure what to expect when the boys soccer season began.
Not only were the Black Panthers dealing with preparing for the season during the coronavirus pandemic, but they also had to replace nine seniors, including six league all-stars.
Yoder expected he would be able to count on junior forward Carter Lilley, and Yoder was right.
Lilley recorded 13 goals and 10 assists, team-highs in both, and helped the Black Panthers reach the district quarterfinals for the second straight year
“It was really successful,” Lilley said. “Every player was for the team. We had no individualists. It was surprising how well we did, considering we lost about seven starters and had about the same season as last year.
“It went pretty well for me. We played less games and I had about the same stats as last year. I think I progressed a lot from last season to this one.”
Lilley’s play on the soccer field, his academic performance and commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Lilley has a 102% GPA after taking five honors courses last year, and he is currently enrolled in Advanced Placement chemistry.
“Carter is a gifted and conscientious young man,” Yoder said. “He is an excellent student and athletically talented in anything he does. Even as a freshman and sophomore in talking about career goals. his focus was on helping people and society in general.”
Lilley has also taken a pair of classes through Penn College Now.
“When I’m picking courses the last two years, I went into the principal over the summer to change up my schedule,” Lilley said. “Both times he recommended the (Penn College Now) courses. It’s entry-level, basic stuff that you need for college.”
Lilley is currently enrolled in an introduction to business class through Penn College, which he said he is enjoying.
“Intro to business is pretty fun,” Lilley said. “I’m learning a lot of things. I actually had no idea what went on in a business. It’s pretty interesting. I’m not sure what I want to do, but I think business is pretty cool.”
He said he wanted to take advantage of his time in high school, which is why he wanted to take a challenging course load.
“It’s mostly just for my family,” Lilley said. “I want them to be proud of me. They’re not forcing me to do any of this, but I owe it to them to do my best.
“You only go through high school once, you might as well challenge yourself. If I go through high school taking easy courses, I’m not benefiting myself as much as I could be.”
That’s an approach, Lilley tries to take on the soccer field, as well.
“I was the guy up top who everyone tried to feed,” Lilley said. “Then I was able to feed other players who were in better spots or hold the ball until I could find a play to benefit the team. It was a fairly important role.”
Yoder agreed with his junior star.
“Carter leads this team by example during training and games, works extremely hard, never complains, and is one of the most dedicated athletes I’ve coached,” Yoder said. “He led the team in goals and assists and can be a lockdown defender when needed. His calmness under pressure, clutch goals and assists, and leadership just gives us as coaches, and his teammates, tremendous confidence.”
Lilley also led with his words when necessary, as one of the more experienced players for Milton.
“I think I did a pretty good job on influencing my teammates on the field,” Lilley said. “If I saw someone who wasn’t sure what they were supposed to do, then I would tell them what their job should be if I knew. If I didn’t, I’d just tell them to talk to the coaches.”
Yoder said Lilley served as a mentor for his younger teammates.
“Carter is generally more quiet but is respected by everyone, especially the younger players,” the coach said. “He accepted the younger players from day one and treated them as equally valuable to this team regardless of skill level.”
Lilley also plays basketball and baseball for the Black Panthers, and spends time as a soccer referee. Lilley, who has served as a primary ref for younger levels and as an assistant for older teams, said it was a good way to make some extra money and also give back to the youth.
“If the refs weren’t there, it would be hard to have a game,” Lilley said. “Nothing would be official. It gives younger kids — maybe not the best refs — but a chance to have people who know the game ref. If they do minor things wrong, I tell them what to fix. I think that helps them out a lot.”
Lilley has also volunteered his time at community functions, both with the soccer team and on his own where he helped out with the Apple Butter Festival in New Columbia.
“Carter is a fantastic young man and will be successful in anything he does in the future,” Yoder said.