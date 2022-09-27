COCOLAMUS — Brooke Barwick and Kaitlyn Kline each scored two goals for Line Mountain in the TVL victory.
Kailey Buriak added a goal and an assist for Line Mountain (5-5-1 overall, 2-3 TVL).
Maya Schlegel, Carma Shutt, Candace Martz, Addison Reiner and Emily Deiter also scored for the Eagles.
East Juniata falls to 1-9, 0-6.
Line Mountain 10, East Juniata 0
First Quarter
LM-Brooke Barwick, 10:44; LM-Barwick (Kailey Buriak), 1:58.
Second Quarter
LM-Kaitlyn Kline (Barwick), 14:01; LM-Kline, 13:08; LM-Maya Schlegel, 6:26; LM-Carma Shutt, 2:56.
Third Quarter
LM-Candance Martz, 5:20.
Fourth Quarter
LM-Addison Reiner, 8:58; LM-Buriak, 7:00; LM-Emily Deiter, 5:16.
Shots: LM 33-2. Corners: LM 14-4. Saves: East Juniata 22 (Lukens); Line Mountain 2 (Jasmine Schaffner).