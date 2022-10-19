MANDATA — Kailey Buriak had a pair of goals as Line Mountain scored once in every period of a nonleague victory.

The Eagles (7-9-1) scored in the last five minutes and change of each quarter, including Brooke Barwick's icebreaker with 2:16 left in the first quarter. Buriak scored in each of the middle quarters, while Maya Schlegel converted a penalty stroke in the fourth.

Kaitlyn Gabel made 37 saves for Danville (5-12).

Line Mountain 4, Danville 0

First quarter

LM-Brooke Barwick, 2:16.

Second quarter

LM-Kailey Buriak, 1:31.

Third quarter

LM-Buriak, 5:08.

Fourth quarter

LM-Maya Schlegel (penalty stroke), 5:06.

Shots: LM 41-2. Corners: LM 13-2. Saves: Danville 37 (Kaitlyn Gabel); Line Mountain 2.

