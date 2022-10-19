MANDATA — Kailey Buriak had a pair of goals as Line Mountain scored once in every period of a nonleague victory.
The Eagles (7-9-1) scored in the last five minutes and change of each quarter, including Brooke Barwick's icebreaker with 2:16 left in the first quarter. Buriak scored in each of the middle quarters, while Maya Schlegel converted a penalty stroke in the fourth.
Kaitlyn Gabel made 37 saves for Danville (5-12).
Line Mountain 4, Danville 0
First quarter
LM-Brooke Barwick, 2:16.
Second quarter
LM-Kailey Buriak, 1:31.
Third quarter
LM-Buriak, 5:08.
Fourth quarter
LM-Maya Schlegel (penalty stroke), 5:06.
Shots: LM 41-2. Corners: LM 13-2. Saves: Danville 37 (Kaitlyn Gabel); Line Mountain 2.