BENTON — Trailing by four at the end of the third quarter, Line Mountain outscored Benton 20-4 in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles the road victory.
Kyleen Michael finished with a dozen points to lead the Eagles. Sierra Klinger scored nine points of her own, and Brooke Barwick had eight.
Line Mountain 40, Benton 28
Line Mountain 40
Sierra Klinger 2 5-12 9; Sophia Coller 0 1-3 1; Brooke Barwick 2 4-8 8; Kyleigh Masser 0 3-4 3; Hannah Ruohoniemi 0 1-4 1; Kyleen Michael 5 2-6 12; Kailey Buriak 1 1-6 3; Liz Spieles 0 3-8 3. Totals: 10 20-51 40.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Madelyn Brown.
Benton 28
Gracey Baker 4 1-2 9; Lilly Whitenight 0 1-3 1; Emma Shires 0 8-14 8; Anna DiLossi 1 0-1 2; M.Hart 1 2-2 4; Hannah Zajac 1 0-0 3; Ava Hartkorn 0 1-4 1. Totals: 7 12-26 24.
3-point goals: Zajac.
Did not score: Callie Nickles, Savannah Cronauer, Kayanna Krall.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain;6;6;8;20 — 40
Benton;8;9;7;4 — 28