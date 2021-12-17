MANDATA — Terri Reichard scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the first half, and Line Mountain took control in the second quarter of the Eagles' 44-27 Tri-Valley League win over Greenwood in girls basketball Friday.
The Eagles (3-1 overall, 2-0 TVL) scored 16 points in the second period, including 3-pointers from Jaya London and Liz Spieles, to forge a 24-8 halftime lead. Spieles and London finished with nine and eight points, respectively.
Greenwood (1-3, 0-2) got seven points from both Bekah Brinser and Leah Ritzman.
Line Mountain 44, Greenwood 27
Greenwood (1-3, 0-2)
Ella Seiber 0 3-4 3, Bekah Brinser 3 1-4 7, Sophia Jezewski 1 3-5 5, Leah Ritzman 3 1-2 7, Sarah Pennay 1 3-6 5. Totals 8 11-21 27.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Sophie Myers, Maya Gantt.
Line Mountain (3-1, 2-0) 44
Sage Hoover 2 1-5 5, Terri Reichard 8 0-0 16, Kiera Leitzel 0 0-1 0, Jaya London 3 1-4 8, Brooke Barwick 1 0-0 2, Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-0 2, Emily Gonsar 1 0-0 2, Liz Spieles 4 0-0 9. Totals 20 2-10 44.
3-point goals: London, Spieles.
Did not score: Sierra Klinger, Kyleen Michael.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;3;5;9;10 — 27
Line Mountain;8;16;7;13 — 44