DALMATIA — The Eagles use a strong fourth quarter to pull away from the Vikings. Line Mountain outscored Williams Valley 15-2 over the final eight minutes to pull away.
Brooke Barwick led the Eagles (2-4) with 12 points and six assists, while Kyleigh Masser added 11 points. The duo combined for 11 points in the fourth quarter. Hannah Ruohoniemi had six points and 10 boards in the win.
Line Mountain 45, Williams Valley 25
Williams Valley
Jasmine Hechler 0 0-2 0; Mallory Miller 4 1-3 10; Quinn Smeltz 1 0-0 3; Sage Smeltz 5 2-3 12. Totals 10 3-9 25.
3-point goals: Miller, Q. Smeltz.
Did not score: Ella Kobularik, Carl, Mahoney, Kaspe,r, McAloose, Ems.
Line Mountain (2-4)
Sierra Klinger 2 3-4 8; Brooke Barwick 5 2-3 12; Kyleigh Masser 3 3-4 11; Hannah Ruohoniemi 2 2-2 6; Kyleen Michael 2 0-2 4; Liz Spieles 1 2-6 4. Totals 15 12-21 45.
3-point goals: Klinger, Masser 2.
Did not score: Ava Stiely, Sophia Coller, Madelyn Brown, Kailey Buriak.
Score by quarters
Williams Valley;6;13;4;2 — 25
Line Mountain;8;11;11;15 — 45