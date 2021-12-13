MANDATA — Jaya London scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Eagles to the nonleague victory.
Williams Valley's Jennifer Sincyr knocked down six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 18 points.
Terri Reichard had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists for Line Mountain (1-1). The Eagles led 20-19 at halftime, and outscored the Vikings 26-11 in the second half to pull away.
Line Mountain 46, Williams Valley 30
Line Mountain (1-1) 46
Sage Hoover 1 0-2 2, Terri Reichard 5 1-2 11, Sierra Klinger 1 0-2 2, Jaya London 5 1-2 13, Hannah Ruohoniemi 2 0-0 5, Kyleen Michael 1 1-2 3, Liz Spieles 4 1-2 10. Team totals: 19 4-12 46
3-point goals: London 2, Ruohoniemi, Spieles.
Did not score: Brooke Borwick, Emily Gonsar.
Williams Valley (0-2) 30
Jasmine Hechler 1 0-0 2, Jeniffer Sincyr 6 0-0 18, Sage Smeltz 5 0-0 10. Team totals: 12 0-0 30.
3-point goals: Sincyr 6.
Did not score: Hannah Savage, Kenzie Carl, A.Underkoffler, T.Swartzlander, M.Mahoney.
Score by quarters
Williams Valley;13;6;6;5 — 30
Line Mountain;13;7;14;12 — 46