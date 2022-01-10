MANDATA — Emily Gonsar scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to help the Eagles to remain undefeated in Tri-Valley League action.
Sage Hoover had a steal and a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to give the Eagles a 10-point lead.
Terri Reichard added 12 points for Line Mountain (8-1 overall, 6-0 TVL).
Caitlyn Wells had nine points to lead the Wildcats (4-7, 2-5).
Line Mountain 48, Halifax 19
Line Mountain (8-1) 48
Sage Hoover 1 2-4 5, Terri Reichard 5 2-4 12, Jaya London 2 0-0 4, Brooke Barwick 1 0-0 2, Kyleen Michael 1 2-2 4, Emily Gonsar 6 0-0 16, Liz Spieles 1 3-4 5. Totals: 17 9-14 48.
3-point goals: Gonsar 4, Hoover.
Did not score: Sierra Klinger, Kyleigh Masser, Hannah Ruohoniemi.
Halifax (3-6) 19
Caitlyn Wells 4 0-0 9, Samantha Manion 3 2-2 8, Cylah Funk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-2 19.
3-point goals: Wells.
Did not score: Abigail Grey, Alyza Steinhauer, Miranda Nace, Reagan Schultz, Cam Zimmerman, Ava Savage.
Score by quarters
Halifax;6;7;4;2 — 19
Line Mountain;16;16;12;4 — 48