MANDATA — Brooke Barwick scored a game-high 14 points, and the Eagles raced to an early 14-point lead in the win over the Wildcats.
Hannah Ruohoniemi added 10 points, 13 rebound and five blocks for Line Mountain (8-5 overall, 4-3 TVL). Kyleen Michael added six points, nine rebounds and four steals. Sierra Klinger had four points, five assists and four steals.
Leah Ritzman scored 13 points to lead Greenwood (6-9, 3-6).
Line Mountain 49, Greenwood 31
Line Mountain (8-5) 49
Sierra Klinger 2 0-0 4; Sophia Coller 2 0-0 4; Brooke Barwick 6 1-2 14; Kyleigh Masser 2 0-0 6; Hannah Ruohoniemi 4 2-2 10; Madelyn Brown 0 0-2 0; Kyleen Michael 2 2-2 6; Liz Spieles 2 0-0 5. Totals: 20 5-8 49.
3-point goals: Masser 2, Barwick, Spieles.
Did not score: Kailey Buriak, Koera Leitzel.
Greenwood (6-9) 31
Jordan Stroup 2 2-3 7; Katelyn Crup 1 0-0 2; Ella Seeber 1 1-6 4; Sophia Jazeski 1 3-4 5; Leah Ritzman 5 3-6 13. Totals: 10 9-19 31.
3-point goals: Seeber, Stroup.
Did not score: Sophie Myers, Danica Zurenko, Grace Miller, Isabel Amey, Morgan Hale, Jalicia Johnson.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;5;9;7;10 — 31
Line Mountain;19;13;11;6 — 49